Leygonie Prepares to Defend BMX Freestyle Title at 2026 South African Championships

South African BMX rider Vincent Leygonie is feeling confident and relaxed ahead of the 2026 South African BMX Freestyle Championships as he prepares to defend his title. Leygonie attributes his confidence to his consistent training at home and balancing life outside of riding, which has helped him avoid the pressures of expectations leading into the event. He believes that fitness levels will be crucial in distinguishing the top contenders from the rest, as the tighter layout of the course will put a premium on managing effort levels.

Vincent Leygonie of Fourways is feeling confident and relaxed ahead of the 2026 South African BMX Freestyle Championships as he prepares to defend his title.

Leygonie will face off against interlopers during the Park Lines BMX Tournament at SkyLab Skatepark in Bryanston on May 30. Leygonie attributes his confidence to his consistent training at home and balancing life outside of riding, which has helped him avoid the pressures of expectations leading into the event. He believes that fitness levels will be crucial in distinguishing the top contenders from the rest, as the tighter layout of the course will put a premium on managing effort levels.

The rider has seen significant improvement in his riding since last season, focusing on combining technical difficulty with style and consistency. He is aiming to bring all of his qualities together more consistently and is targeting a double win, claiming the pro division title and the best trick crown. Despite his ambitions, Leygonie notes that the competition will be tough, with other riders pushing the limits of what is possible.

The 2026 South African BMX Freestyle Championships will take place at SkyLab Skatepark in Bryanston on May 30. The tournament will be a close-to the ground Park Lines event, putting the emphasis on tricks and style. Leygonie will be fighting for his title and is looking to outdo himself with his riding. Leygonie says that fitness will be a key factor in the outcome of the competition.

“Tight parks always come down to fitness levels. A one-minute run feels way longer on a compact course, compared to a big open layout where you have sections to reset and breathe. Managing your effort levels is going to be a huge part of doing well. He believes that riders will need to carefully manage both speed and stamina on the tighter layout of the course.

“There are definitely sections on the course that can make or break a run. The small box section, for example, can rob a lot of speed from you, so if you make a mistake there you can end up struggling for momentum through a big portion of the park. Overall, Leygonie is ready to put in the work and sees this as a chance to outdo himself with his riding.

His main goal is to win the double, claiming both the pro division title and the best trick crown. Despite the challenges ahead, Leygonie is confident that he has what it takes to succeed in the competition





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BMX Freestyle Vincent Leygonie 2026 South African Championships Skylab Skatepark Park Lines BMX Tournament

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