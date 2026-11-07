Lewis Hamilton Squashes Tension with Ferrari Teammate Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton says he and Charles Leclerc resolved their conflict after a Mexico incident. The Ferrari drivers discussed issues directly without team boss Fred Vasseur intervening, ensuring mutual respect remains intact ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that he and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc have fully resolved their recent friction, describing the conflict as "squashed" following a first-lap incident in Mexico. The seven-time world champion addressed the matter directly after qualifying for the São Paulo Grand Prix, emphasizing that the resolution came through personal dialogue rather than team intervention. Hamilton highlighted that mutual respect remains the foundation of their partnership as they prepare for Sunday's race at Interlagos.

Direct Resolution Between Hamilton and Leclerc

Hamilton clarified that Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur did not mediate the discussion between the two drivers. He stated that the conversation was entirely between him and Leclerc, who sat down and spoke to clear the air themselves. The British driver noted that there were no specific demands from either side during their meeting. Instead, both athletes exchanged their perspectives on areas where they could improve and how they can better support one another on the track. This direct approach allowed them to move forward without external pressure or formal restructuring of their working relationship.

Also read Hamilton wants Ferrari talks ahead of Brazilian GP after Leclerc battle

Leclerc Reflects on Team Dynamics

Charles Leclerc, who had briefly returned to Monaco for the birth of his daughter, also spoke about the situation after qualifying in fourth place. He acknowledged that while some tension naturally exists because both drivers want to finish ahead of each other, open communication resolves these issues immediately. Leclerc explained that it is acceptable to disagree on certain aspects of their racing line or strategy. His comments aligned with Hamilton's, reinforcing the idea that their professional rivalry does not hinder their ability to communicate effectively and maintain a positive team environment.

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Qualifying Results and Grid Penalties

The São Paulo Grand Prix will see both Ferrari drivers starting further down the grid due to engine component penalties. Lewis Hamilton qualified in eleventh position but will start from the back of the field after incurring a penalty for using two new engine units. Charles Leclerc qualified in fourth place but will start 14th after serving a 10-place grid drop for installing a new engine. Despite the challenging starting positions, Hamilton expressed his enjoyment of driving in wet conditions, noting that Interlagos is an amazing track to race in all weather scenarios. He appeared focused on making up positions rather than dwelling on the earlier on-track incidents with his teammate.

Broader Context of Ferrari Driver Relations

The resolution between Hamilton and Leclerc comes amid broader discussions within the motorsport world about the need for formal "rules of engagement" for teammates. Such measures have been proposed by some analysts to manage tensions more structurally. However, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has previously resisted the idea of imposing rigid rules on his drivers. The personal nature of the solution between Hamilton and Leclerc suggests that the team may continue to rely on direct communication and mutual respect rather than codified regulations to manage internal competition. This approach underscores the maturity of the drivers and their commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue.