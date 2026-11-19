Lewis Group reports 7.2% revenue growth to R5.2bn and passes the 1,000-store milestone, driven by resilient credit sales and strategic expansion.

Lewis Group has delivered a robust financial performance for the first half of the 2025 fiscal year, reporting a 7.2% increase in revenue to R5.2bn despite a difficult consumer environment. The South Africa n retailer confirmed on Thursday that it has officially crossed the 1,000-store threshold, solidifying its position as a major player in the regional retail sector. This growth was achieved while the group navigated heightened consumer financial stress and constrained discretionary spending.

Financial Performance And Credit Strategy

The group's core operations demonstrated significant strength, with merchandise sales rising by 3.9% to reach R2.6bn during the six-month period ending in September. Operating profit saw a sharper increase of 10.1%, climbing to R575m, which supported a 11.2% jump in headline earnings per share to 720c. To reward shareholders during this period of growth, the board declared an interim dividend of 375c per share, representing an 11.3% increase compared to the previous year.

Also read Zille and Hill-Lewis in Cape Town-Joburg mayoral swap?

A critical component of this financial resilience is the group's disciplined approach to credit risk. While demand for merchandise and in-store credit remained strong, the group maintained prudent credit-granting criteria to protect its balance sheet. This strictness was reflected in the credit application decline rate, which rose to 45.7% from 41.2% a year earlier. Credit sales accounted for 70.7% of total merchandise sales, rising by 4.5%, while cash sales increased by a more modest 2.4%.

Strategic Expansion And Brand Consolidation

Lewis Group has aggressively expanded its physical footprint during the reporting period, opening a net of 30 new stores to bring its total count to 1,006 locations. This expansion supports the group's stated goal to exceed its target of opening 40 new stores for the 2027 financial year. The retailer, which holds a market valuation of just under R5bn on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, continues to leverage its network of well-known brands including Beares and UFO.

Advertisement

Strategic consolidation has also played a key role in optimizing operations. The group merged its two specialty bedding chains under the unified Real Beds brand, which has now increased its footprint to 73 stores. This consolidation aims to streamline operations while strengthening the group's presence in the home furnishing sector. The traditional retail segment, which drives the majority of the business, accounted for 89.7% of merchandise sales and saw a 4% increase, while the specialty retail segment grew by 3%.

Operational Efficiency And Debt Management

Operational metrics indicate a highly efficient retail model, with comparable store sales across all brands growing by 1.6%. The group successfully strengthened its gross profit margin by 80 basis points to reach 41.8%, positioning it at the upper end of its targeted range of 40% to 42%. This margin improvement occurred alongside controlled operating cost growth of 6.6%, which was influenced by increased marketing spend to support future growth and elevated fuel costs.

The quality of the group's debtors book remains a focal point for investor confidence. The proportion of satisfied paying customers remained consistent with the prior year at 82.7%, while the collection rate improved to 79.2% from 78.3%. However, net borrowings increased to R1.81bn from R1.48bn, a move primarily driven by the necessary investment in the growing debtors book and the capital required for ongoing store expansion initiatives.

Future Outlook And Seasonal Outlook

Lewis Group acknowledges that consumer discretionary spending is likely to remain constrained in the medium term due to persistent inflationary pressures. Specifically, higher fuel and transport costs continue to place significant strain on household budgets across South Africa and neighboring countries. Despite these macroeconomic headwinds, the group remains optimistic about capturing market share through targeted strategic initiatives.

Advertisement

To capitalize on the upcoming trading periods, the group has launched comprehensive marketing campaigns and promotions across all its brands for the Black Friday and festive season. These efforts will be supported by the introduction of new merchandise ranges and robust stock availability. The combination of a record 1,000-store network and strong brand equity positions Lewis Group to navigate current economic challenges while maintaining its trajectory for sustained long-term growth.