Level 8 Storm Triggers Evacuations in Garden Route

A severe Level 8 storm is battering the Garden Route, prompting evacuations as authorities warn of flooding from saturated ground and full dams.

Disaster management teams in the Garden Route district of South Africa have begun evacuating residents as a powerful Level 8 storm batters the region. The South African Weather Service issued a severe warning for George, Knysna, Bitou, and Oudtshoorn, with up to 200 millimetres of rain expected over the next two days.

The storm, driven by a cut-off low-pressure system, has already brought heavy rain and strong winds, raising fears of flooding similar to the devastating events last month. Authorities highlight that the ground is saturated after previous rains, dams are full, and rivers are swelling rapidly. Gerhard Otto, head of the Disaster Risk Management Centre in the Garden Route District Municipality, stated that every drop of rain now flows directly into rivers, exacerbating flood risks.

Residents in low-lying areas are being urged to move to higher ground, and community halls have been opened in Toekom's Rist to accommodate those displaced from Velgelijk and De Rist. The situation remains dynamic, with more evacuations expected as water levels rise. The storm system is expected to persist, bringing frigid temperatures and disruptive rainfall that could lead to significant flooding across both the Western and Eastern Cape provinces.

In addition to flooding, strong winds pose a threat to infrastructure and trees, which have been weakened by previous storms. Last month, two people lost their lives when trees fell during flooding in the district. Authorities are advising residents to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, to stay away from rivers and streams, and to secure loose objects around their homes. Emergency services are on high alert, and disaster management teams are conducting patrols to monitor vulnerable areas.

The public is encouraged to listen to local warnings and to prepare for possible power outages and road closures. The impact of this weather system is expected to be widespread, with some areas already reporting flooded roads and rising water levels in residential areas. The cooperative weather between the South African Weather Service and local municipalities aims to minimize harm, but the unpredictable nature of cut-off lows means that conditions can change rapidly.

Residents are reminded that safety is paramount and that they should not attempt to cross flooded roads or bridges. The coming days will be critical as the storm progresses, and authorities are prepared to respond to emergencies as they arise. The community's resilience has been tested by recent disasters, but proactive measures and early warnings aim to reduce the risk of loss of life.

As the storm continues to unfold, the focus remains on protecting the most vulnerable and ensuring that all necessary resources are deployed to affected areas. The Garden Route District Municipality is coordinating with provincial and national disaster management centers to provide support and relief. This event underscores the importance of preparedness in the face of extreme weather, which is becoming more frequent due to climate change.

The long-term recovery from previous floods has been hampered, and new damage will compound the challenges. However, the spirit of community and the dedication of emergency personnel offer hope in these difficult times





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Garden Route Storm Level 8 Warning Evacuations Flooding Risk Cut-Off Low Pressure

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