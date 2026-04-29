Lesufi Calls for Public Input on Immigration Legislation, Points to National Government Responsibility

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi urges South Africans to participate in strengthening immigration laws, while clarifying that the national government bears the primary responsibility for addressing the issue amid rising protests and public frustration.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has issued a strong call for increased public involvement in shaping legislation concerning illegal immigration, acknowledging widespread public concern while emphasizing the primary responsibility of the national government in addressing the complex issue.

His statement comes amidst a backdrop of escalating protests nationwide, some of which have unfortunately devolved into violence, fueled by anxieties surrounding the increasing number of undocumented foreign nationals entering the country. Lesufi articulated a clear need for a defined chain of responsibility, stating that ambiguity regarding which governmental body holds the mandate to manage immigration creates confusion and misdirected blame.

He explained that provincial departments, such as Education and Health, are often unfairly targeted with accusations of enabling the presence of undocumented individuals in schools or healthcare systems, despite having limited authority in these matters. He stressed that provincial authorities have their hands tied and are unable to independently enforce immigration regulations.

The Premier highlighted the frustration of being wrongly perceived as allowing unqualified individuals to work within the provincial education system, a situation he insists is beyond his direct control. The core of Lesufi’s argument centers on the necessity for clarity and accountability within the national framework governing immigration.

He believes that a well-defined process, clearly outlining the roles and responsibilities of different government entities, would not only streamline efforts to combat illegal immigration but also alleviate public frustration stemming from perceived inaction or mismanagement. He underscored that the issue is not simply about border control, but also about the effective implementation of existing laws and the development of new legislation that addresses the evolving challenges of migration.

The Premier’s comments reflect a growing pressure on national leadership to provide a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the immigration debate, one that balances national security concerns with humanitarian considerations. He implicitly acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, recognizing the potential for xenophobia and the importance of addressing public anxieties in a responsible and constructive manner.

The situation demands a collaborative approach, involving all levels of government, civil society organizations, and the public, to ensure a fair and effective immigration system. The current situation is being closely monitored by law enforcement agencies. A significant presence of South African Police Service (SAPS) members and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers is maintaining a watchful eye on gatherings and potential protest activity.

The deployment includes armored personnel carriers, commonly known as Nyalas, strategically positioned around Mary Fitzgerald Square, a central location in Johannesburg. This heightened security presence indicates a proactive approach to preventing further escalation of tensions and ensuring public safety. The authorities are prepared to respond to any disturbances and maintain order, while also respecting the rights of individuals to peaceful assembly. The focus remains on de-escalation and preventing violence, while simultaneously addressing the underlying concerns driving the protests.

The situation underscores the delicate balance between enforcing the law, protecting citizens, and upholding the principles of human rights. The long-term solution, however, requires more than just a strong police presence; it necessitates a comprehensive and sustainable immigration policy that addresses the root causes of the problem and fosters a more inclusive and harmonious society.

The Premier’s call for public participation in legislative processes is a step towards achieving this goal, but it requires a genuine commitment from all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and find common ground





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Panyaza Lesufi Illegal Immigration South Africa Gauteng ANC National Government Protests Legislation SAPS JMPD

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