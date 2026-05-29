Lerato Kganyago's Raw Confession: Phantom Pregnancy, Marital Struggles, and Industry Betrayal

South African media personality Lerato Kganyago opens up about a phantom pregnancy, her husband's allegations, and feeling abandoned by the entertainment industry.

South Africa n broadcaster, DJ, and businesswoman Lerato Kganyago , widely known as LKG or the Queen of Soweto after her 2002 Miss Soweto win, has never been one to hold back from sharing the most difficult chapters of her life with her followers.

Her recent TikTok Live session, lasting over an hour, was no exception. In it, she peeled away the layers of glamour to reveal a heavy burden she has been carrying: a phantom pregnancy, a marriage under relentless public scrutiny, and a circle of friends who vanished when she needed them most. Kganyago married Mpumalanga-born businessman Thami Ndlala in 2020, and their union has been under a microscope from the start.

Ndlala, known for acquiring Ndlala Mall (formerly Sterland Mall in Pretoria) and several hospitality ventures, has faced persistent allegations of fraud and government tender irregularities, including mentions in the Madlanga Commission. During the livestream, the Metro FM presenter and co-host of the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards addressed these allegations head-on. I think life is even more tough for us, because people just hate us. From day number one that we got married, she said.

She defended her husband as a self-made man who has been deliberately misrepresented by an industry that has also benefited from his generosity. My husband does not even like tenders, does not even like the government. He will start from the top with the one dream that he has and hope for the miracle. That is how Ndlala Mall came about.

Her frustration was palpable when she described celebrities who had accepted financial help from Ndlala, only to stay silent when allegations began circulating. My man has helped some of your big celebrities financially… but none of them will ever protect him. Perhaps the most gut-wrenching moment of the livestream came when Kganyago disclosed that she had recently experienced a phantom pregnancy.

Medically known as pseudocyesis, this rare condition causes the body to display real pregnancy symptoms despite the absence of a fetus. The devastation was compounded by the fact that this was not an isolated heartbreak. She has spoken publicly about at least five miscarriages over the years, including a loss in 2021 at over twelve weeks and another in early 2024, just before Valentine's Day, after a positive scan at five weeks.

The past couple of months have been really tough on my family. Being accused of things you know nothing about, have people look at you differently. All of that mess, the phantom pregnancy… What am I doing wrong? she asked. Beyond the fertility struggles, Kganyago spoke about a broader sense of abandonment by an industry she has served for more than two decades.

It is just the two of us. We thought we were being fought from left to right at the same time, she said of herself and Ndlala. She recalled building her career with genuine enthusiasm, only to encounter hostility once she reached certain platforms. People were like, oh this girl must go to a bigger broadcaster.

And I really thought they meant it. Until I joined SABC 1, and I got to see how malicious people are. The livestream also touched on the couple's recent brush with controversy involving hotel guests, strangers she says were unknown to both her and her husband, which spiralled into accusations of corrupt enrichment. Strangers come to your hotel that myself and him are not even aware of… and now we are cursed by people.

Many viewers expressed genuine empathy for Kganyago's vulnerability, particularly around her fertility journey, with comments such as: The fact that she has shared this, she is really going through it, I hope she finds healing man. Others were more critical, questioning whether airing personal and legal controversies on a public platform served her or her husband's interests. Several commenters, even sympathetic ones, urged her to end the live, anticipating that her words would be taken out of context.

You are not a village girl, one viewer noted. Whatever you say, we will talk about it. Kganyago acknowledged as much herself but pressed on regardless. I am not saying anything wrong, she responded to those urging her to stop.

This raw and unfiltered session laid bare the emotional toll of living under constant public judgment, while also highlighting the resilience of a woman determined to tell her own story





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