Leotlela, Mbisha Defend Titles; Kavanagh Dazzles at SA Senior Track & Field Champs Opening Day

Gift Leotlela and Joviale Mbisha successfully retained their national 100m titles, while Tayla Kavanagh shattered expectations with a dominant victory in the women's 5000m at the opening day of the ASA Senior Track & Field Championships. Key performances in field events and other track races also highlighted the day's action.

The inaugural day of the ASA Senior Track & Field Championships in Stellenbosch, Cape Town, witnessed an electrifying display of talent as sprinters Gift Leotlela and Joviale Mbisha successfully defended their national 100m titles. Adding to the excitement, distance runner Tayla Kavanagh delivered a standout performance, clinching the women's 5000m gold medal.

The men's 100m final was a nail-biting affair, with Leotlela representing Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) narrowly defeating Benjamin Richardson of Athletics Central North West (ACNW) by a mere 0.01 seconds. Leotlela crossed the finish line in 10.15 seconds, while Richardson clocked 10.16. The bronze medal was secured by ACNW's Bradley Nkoana with a time of 10.26. Leotlela expressed his satisfaction, stating that winning the ASA Championships back-to-back signifies significant progress and momentum heading into the current season. In the women's 100m, Joviale Mbisha, competing for Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA), secured her victory with a lean at the tape, recording an identical time of 11.55 seconds to that of former SA champion Viwe Jingqi (ACNW), who finished second. Gabriella Marais of Athletics Free State (AFS) claimed the bronze medal with a time of 11.72 seconds. Mbisha articulated her confidence, noting that while others might perceive her as an underdog, she always believes in her own capabilities. She further conveyed her joy in competing against a full field of talented athletes and relishing another national title win. Tayla Kavanagh's performance in the women's 5000m was nothing short of dominant. She surged to victory with a personal best of 14:58.52, establishing a relentless pace that left her competitors trailing. Representing KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA), Kavanagh's achievement propelled her to second place in the all-time national rankings for the 5000m distance. She described the experience as incredibly rewarding, acknowledging the significant personal best achieved and her close proximity to the national record. Kavanagh views this near miss not as a disappointment but as a motivating factor for future goals, emphasizing the importance of celebrating achievements while keeping ambitious targets in sight. Beyond the sprints and middle distances, Kabelo Mulaudzi (CGA) triumphed in the men's 10000m race, crossing the line in 28:52.56. The field events also provided thrilling moments. World University Games champion Aiden Smith (CGA) dominated the men's shot put with an impressive throw of 20.51m. Douw Smit (ACNW) successfully defended his javelin throw title with a best effort of 80.88m, and Valco van Wyk (ACNW) claimed the men's pole vault title, clearing 5.10m for his seventh national championship. The versatile Colette Uys (AGN) secured gold in the women's discus throw, launching the implement 57.86m, a performance that was over five metres further than her closest competitor. Following the conclusion of the first day's events, the AGN team held the top position in the overall standings, amassing six medals, including four gold and two silver. CGA followed in second place with three gold medals, while ACNW occupied the third spot with a total of seven medals, comprising two gold, three silver, and two bronze





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SA Senior Track & Field Champs Athletics Gift Leotlela Joviale Mbisha Tayla Kavanagh

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