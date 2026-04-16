Leotlela Headlines SA Senior Championships Amidst Sprinter Absences

The South African Senior Athletics Championships in Stellenbosch will see defending 100m champion Gift Leotlela as the favorite, despite the notable absences of Akani Simbine and Bayanda Walaza. Wayde van Niekerk's entry in the 100m and 200m adds significant excitement. Other key events include a competitive men's 400m and strong performances expected from national record holders and former champions.

The South Africa n Senior Athletics Championships are set to commence in Stellenbosch, and while the absence of several prominent sprinters might suggest a less star-studded affair, exciting competitions are still anticipated. Notably, Akani Simbine, a perennial contender and national record holder, will not be participating for the second consecutive year.

His decision stems from a strategic focus on the international circuit, specifically the Diamond League series, as he prepares for major competitions in 2027 and 2028, taking a measured approach to his season launch. Similarly, Bayanda Walaza, a rising talent in the short sprint, will also be absent as he continues his recovery from a lingering hamstring injury that impacted his planned global indoor debut earlier this year. Despite these notable absences, the men's 100m race promises significant intrigue. Defending champion Gift Leotlela, a finalist at the previous World Athletics Championships, stands as the favorite to retain his national title. He will face a competitive field including Benjamin Richardson, who has switched allegiance to Ireland but remains eligible to compete for his provincial team while awaiting clearance for his birth nation. Richardson's training partner, Bradley Nkoana, is also a strong contender. The most captivating entry, however, is the formidable 400m world record holder, Wayde van Niekerk. Having announced his intention to step down in distance this season, Van Niekerk demonstrated his speed by anchoring the 4x400m relay at last year's World Championships with the fastest leg. His presence in both the 100m and 200m events in Stellenbosch adds a significant layer of anticipation, showcasing his exceptional versatility. Beyond the sprints, other disciplines are poised for thrilling showdowns. The men's 400m is expected to be a closely contested race featuring former world junior champions Lythe Pillay and Udeme Okon, alongside emerging teenage talent Leendert Koekemoer. Zakithi Nene, who ranked third globally in the 400m last year, will also be prioritizing the international circuit over the national championships. The three-day event, concluding on Saturday, will also highlight other notable athletes. Spectators can look forward to seeing former world indoor 800m champion Prudence Sekgodiso, Olympic javelin throw silver medallist Jo-Ane du Plessis, and national record holders Marione Fourie in the 100m hurdles and Tshepo Tshite in the 1500m. The championships, though lacking some of its usual headline acts, remains a crucial platform for domestic talent to shine and for athletes to gauge their form ahead of the global season





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