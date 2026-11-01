Leon Schuster on Eugène Terre'Blanche Prank: I Nearly Died

Leon Schuster recalls his terrifying candid camera prank targeting members of the Afrikaner Weerstandsbbeweging in Ventersdorp. He reveals he nearly died during the stunt.

Leon Schuster has vividly recalled a frightening experience from the early 1990s involving a candid camera prank directed at members of the Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging. The veteran television actor and comedian spoke about the incident during an interview with SABC's Leanne Manas, where he reflected on some of his most memorable movies. The prank specifically targeted the community associated with the late Eugène Terre'Blanche, the leader of the group. Schuster described the event as one of his most terrifying moments to date, highlighting the intense risks he faced while making his comedy.

Terrifying Tollgate Stunt in Ventersdorp

Schuster set up an elaborate prank in Ventersdorp, which is known as the home of Eugène Terre'Blanche. He disguised himself as a black security guard and set up a fake tollgate. Drivers were demanded to pay a R50 toll for reconciliation and development. This setup was designed to fool and anger many members of the AWB community who were present in the area at that time. The scheme relied on the participants believing they were being extorted by a stranger.

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The comedian explained that the individuals involved were far right and drove in their bakkies with guns on the seat next to them. He noted that they would likely fire if provoked or threatened enough. The participants became so pissed off by the situation that the tension escalated rapidly. Schuster admitted that he nearly died that day due to the extreme danger of the interaction. The presence of weapons made the prank particularly hazardous and unpredictable.

No Ill Intent Behind Controversial Pranks

During the interview with Leanne Manas, Leon Schuster clarified that he had no ill intent behind his candid camera pranks. He acknowledged that some of his work has courted controversy, particularly regarding portrayals that some might view as blackface. Schuster emphasized that it is important to know your audience when creating content of this nature. He stated that he tries to give the people what they want in his films and skits. His goal was never to cause genuine harm or malice to any group.

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He expressed regret that he cannot make one more final candid-camera movie. Schuster joked that one more clap and his neck will break, referring to the physical toll the work takes. This comment highlights the physical demands placed on him by his comedy style. The humor is often derived from high-pressure situations that require significant stamina. He continues to be a prominent figure in South African comedy despite these challenges.

Contributing to National Unity Through Film

Schuster shared his desire to be remembered as that okie from the Free State. He described himself as someone who stood firmly on the ground without a swollen head. He believes that he contributed somehow to unify the nation through his movies. This statement reflects his view of the broader social impact of his work. He sees comedy as a tool that can help bring South Africans together. The unifying aspect is a key component of his legacy in the entertainment industry.

The interview provided deep insights into the personal risks taken for entertainment. It also shed light on the complex social dynamics of South Africa during the early nineties. The AWB was a significant political force at the time, making the prank particularly bold. Schuster's willingness to engage with such volatile groups shows a unique approach to comedy. His reflection on the event underscores the courage required to push boundaries in his profession. The story remains a significant part of his career narrative and public history.