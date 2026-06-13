Leinster Wins First Vodacom URC Title with Commanding 32-7 Victory Over Bulls

Leinster claimed their first Vodacom URC title after a dominant 32-7 victory over the Bulls in the 2024-25 final at Croke Park.

Leinster claimed their first Vodacom URC title at the fourth attempt with a commanding 32-7 victory over the Bulls in the 2024-25 final at Croke Park.

The Irish giants topped the league table before beating the Scarlets 33-21 and defending champions the Glasgow Warriors 37-19 in Dublin. The Bulls finished second and reached a third final in four seasons after overcoming Edinburgh 42-33 and the Sharks 25-13 at Loftus. Backed by a defence masterminded by former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber and with Bok lock RG Snyman in the pack, Leinster dominated from the outset and raced into a 19-0 half-time lead.

Captain Jack Conan opened the scoring from a lineout maul before All Blacks centre Jordie Barrett chased down his own kick to score. Flanker Josh van der Flier added a third try, while Sam Prendergast controlled proceedings from flyhalf. The Bulls enjoyed periods of pressure but were unable to break through Leinster's resolute defence, even after spending extended spells in the hosts' 22.

In the second half, Leinster continued to assert their dominance, with Barrett adding a second try and Barry Daly scoring off a clever backline move. The Bulls' only try came from Warrick Gelant, who dotted down in the 58th minute, but it was too little, too late as Leinster sealed their first URC title with a 25-point victory. Leinster's triumph marked a historic moment for the club, as they became the first Irish team to win the Vodacom URC title.

The victory was a testament to the team's hard work and dedication, and it marked a significant milestone in their journey to becoming one of the top teams in European rugby. The win also marked a successful season for the club, as they continued to push the boundaries of what is possible in the sport. The team's success was a result of their ability to adapt and evolve, and their commitment to excellence.

Leinster's victory was a fitting end to a thrilling season, and it set the stage for an exciting new chapter in the club's history. The team's ability to perform under pressure and their resilience in the face of adversity were key factors in their success. Leinster's triumph was a testament to the power of teamwork and determination, and it served as an inspiration to teams and players around the world





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