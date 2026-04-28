Leinster Focus on Toulon Clash After Recent Setbacks, Emphasizing Present Over Past

Leinster prepares for a crucial Champions Cup match against Toulon at the Aviva Stadium, aiming to rebound from recent losses. Coaches emphasize focusing on the present rather than past setbacks, highlighting Toulon’s strengths and the need to move forward. The team seeks to reassert dominance in European rugby.

Leo Cullen’s Leinster team endured a surprising Vodacom URC defeat to Scarlets last year, which was followed by a devastating Champions Cup semi-final loss to Northampton Saints.

This weekend, the four-time European champions will host Toulon at the Aviva Stadium after suffering an unexpected URC setback against Benetton last weekend. Reflecting on the past, Cullen emphasized the importance of focusing on the present rather than dwelling on previous losses. Don’t waste your time looking backwards. It’s all about Saturday in front, he stated.

Leinster’s forwards coach, Robin McBryde, echoed this sentiment, referencing a Buddhist parable about avoiding the second arrow. If you get shot in the back with an arrow, you spend so much time worrying about the first arrow you forget about where the second arrow is coming from. You just keep on piling on the misery of that metaphorical arrow.

On the back of a loss, all those voices in your head saying, ‘you’re not good enough’, we’ve got to avoid all of that, McBryde explained. Leinster’s recent struggles in European competitions include three consecutive Champions Cup final losses to French sides between 2022 and 2024, making Toulon another formidable opponent. Led by South African lock David Ribbans, the French team arrives in Dublin in strong form.

They’re very effective at doing what they do, but they’ve definitely got a strong maul that we’ve been looking at this week, McBryde noted. And they’ve got a couple of individuals in the midst of them that are pretty experienced as well. You’ve got Kyle Sinckler as a front rower, Ribbans, you’ve got Ollivon as well who’s a menace in the air, as well as the other guy, Abadie. He’s got the most steals.

So there’s little things like that that start to stand out to me as a forwards coach. Despite their recent loss to Benetton, which ended a four-match winning streak, McBryde emphasized the need to move forward. You can’t ignore it. It’s there, but you can’t dwell on it.

It is what it is. Move on, he said. The match against Toulon will be a crucial test for Leinster as they aim to bounce back from their recent setbacks and reassert their dominance in European rugby.

Meanwhile, rugby fans traveling to support their teams or simply looking for reliable transportation can explore affordable car deals across South Africa. Additionally, discussions about the future of rugby include calls for a rebel league and appreciation for the Springboks’ unchanging style, while players like Cheslin Kolbe continue to prove their worth on the field





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