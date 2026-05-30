Leinster Crush Lions to Book URC Semi-Final Spot

Leinster produced a dominant second-half display to defeat the Lions 56-5, securing their place in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship semi-finals where they will face the Stormers.

Leinster will host the Stormers in next weekend's Vodacom United Rugby Championship semi-finals after securing a commanding victory over the Lions at the RDS Arena in Dublin on Saturday evening.

The Lions entered the contest with an aggressive game plan, aiming to overwhelm Leinster with a high-tempo attacking style from the opening whistle, reminiscent of strategies employed by teams like Bordeaux Bègles. However, a series of unforced errors and handling mistakes disrupted their rhythm, preventing them from building any sustained pressure and allowing the home side to gradually assert control over the match.

Leinster opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan powered over from a close-range driving maul. Fly-half Sam Prendergast, who had been promoted to the starting lineup, added the conversion. The Lions responded with moments of attacking intent, but their inability to maintain possession in critical phases allowed Leinster to dominate territory and possession.

The turning point came just before halftime when Leinster tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson was sin-binned for a tip tackle on Lions scrum-half Nico Steyn. Against the run of play, the visitors managed to strike back as centre Henco van Wyk crashed over from a forward drive, though Chris Smith missed the conversion. Any optimism for the Lions was short-lived, as Leinster immediately responded on the stroke of halftime when lock James Ryan powered over from a maul, with Prendergast converting.

At the break, Leinster held a commanding 21-5 lead. The second half belonged entirely to Leinster. They seized initiative early, with flanker Scott Penny crossing the line following a swift attacking move. Prendergast converted and then added tries of his own later in the quarter, showcasing elusive running to score.

Replacement hooker Gus McCarthy also joined the try-scoring spree, grounding the ball from a rolling maul to extend the advantage. The Lions showed resilience and were rewarded when Van Wyk capitalized on a Prendergast handling error, displaying sharp footwork to race away for his second try.

Nevertheless, Leinster's backs continued to dominate; wing Jimmy O'Brien scored in the 64th minute, followed by a historic moment for James Lowe, who touched down for his 70th try for the province in his 100th appearance. Lowe then completed his brace with a spectacular diving finish in the corner late on, taking his career tally to 71. Prendergast converted seven of the eight tries, finishing with a flawless kicking display.

The final score underscored Leinster's utter dominance and secured their place in the semi-finals against the Stormers. This emphatic victory sent a strong message to the rest of the competition. Leinster's blend of structured forward power and fluid backline creativity proved too much for the Lions, whose promising periods were consistently undone by errors. The performance highlighted the growing influence of young talents like Prendergast and the enduring impact of seasoned figures such as Lowe.

For the Lions, there will be lessons in maintaining composure under pressure and converting chances into points. Both teams now shift focus to the challenges ahead, with Leinster preparing for a high-stakes semi-final clash against the Stormers, who finished top of the log





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