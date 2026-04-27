Leicester Tigers Announce Coaching Additions for 2026/27 Season

Leicester Tigers have confirmed the appointments of Rod Seib as Attack Coach and Craig Childs as Defence Coach for the 2026/27 season, bolstering their management team with experienced professionals.

Leicester Tigers have significantly bolstered their coaching staff for the 2026/27 season with the announcement of two key appointments: Rod Seib as Attack Coach and Craig Childs as Defence Coach .

These additions are intended to strengthen the team’s overall performance and tactical capabilities as they strive for continued success in the English Premiership and European competitions. The arrival of Childs, in particular, is viewed as a major coup for the Tigers, bringing with him a wealth of experience gained from a highly respected rugby environment in South Africa.

He transitions from the Stormers in Cape Town, where he contributed to their defensive strategies, and previously honed his skills coaching at prestigious institutions like Wynberg Boys’ High and the University of Cape Town (UCT). Craig Childs expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Leicester Tigers, highlighting the club’s rich history and the positive atmosphere cultivated by Head Coach Geoff Parling and his team.

He emphasized the exciting prospect of contributing to the existing momentum and adding his expertise to the defensive structure. Childs was quick to acknowledge his current commitment to the Stormers, stating his full focus remains on his duties there until his move to Leicester in the summer. He extended his best wishes to the Tigers for the remainder of the current Premiership season, demonstrating a professional approach and respect for his present and future employers.

The Tigers’ management team clearly identified a need for specialized defensive coaching, and Childs’ profile aligns perfectly with their requirements. Parling himself voiced his confidence in Childs’ ability to make a positive impact, citing positive feedback from players and coaches who have worked with him, as well as his demonstrable hunger to test himself in the English Premiership. The fact that Parling actively sought out Childs during a trip to Cape Town underscores the club’s commitment to securing top talent.

The decision to appoint both Seib and Childs reflects a strategic investment in the team’s long-term development. The Tigers are clearly aiming to build a robust and dynamic squad capable of competing at the highest level. The focus on strengthening both attacking and defensive capabilities suggests a desire for a more balanced and comprehensive game plan.

The club’s announcement was accompanied by links to articles discussing travel options for fans attending games and even deals on affordable cars in South Africa, indicating a broader engagement with the fan base and a recognition of the logistical aspects of supporting the team. Furthermore, the inclusion of related articles about World Rugby and the South African national team (the Springboks) demonstrates the interconnectedness of the rugby world and the Tigers’ awareness of the wider sporting landscape.

The appointment of Childs is particularly noteworthy given the current emphasis on defensive solidity in professional rugby. Teams that consistently demonstrate strong defensive organization and discipline are often the most successful, and the Tigers are clearly aiming to improve in this area. The club’s proactive approach to recruitment and coaching development positions them well for future challenges and opportunities.

The anticipation surrounding the 2026/27 season is already building, with fans eager to see how these new coaching appointments will translate into on-field success. The Tigers are sending a clear message that they are serious about competing for silverware and are willing to invest in the resources necessary to achieve their goals. This commitment to excellence extends beyond the playing field, encompassing all aspects of the club’s operations, from coaching and player development to fan engagement and logistical support





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Leicester Tigers Rugby Premiership Rugby Craig Childs Rod Seib Coaching Appointment Stormers Defence Coach Attack Coach

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