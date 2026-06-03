Legendary R&B Singer Peabo Bryson Dies at 75 After Stroke

Two-time Grammy winner Peabo Bryson, known for Disney classics and R&B hits, passed away at 75 after a stroke, leaving a legacy of five decades in music.

The music world is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved voices. Two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Peabo Bryson died on Tuesday, June 2, at the age of 75, just days after suffering a stroke.

Surrounded by his family, Bryson passed away, leaving a legacy that spans five extraordinary decades of music. His family released a statement expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans, friends, and colleagues worldwide, emphasizing that his legacy and music will live on for generations to come. Born Robert Peapo Bryson on April 13, 1951, in Greenville, South Carolina, Bryson knew from a young age that music was his calling.

He began performing professionally as a teenager, singing backing vocals with a local group before touring the Chitlin' Circuit and eventually catching the attention of Bang Records. By 1976, he had released his debut album, and a star was quietly but unmistakably rising. His smooth, powerful tenor could deliver both raw emotion and silky tenderness, making him the quintessential balladeer of his era.

One of his signature hits, "Can You Stop the Rain," climbed to No. 1 on the R&B chart in 1989. However, it was his gift for the duet that defined his greatest chapter. Bryson's partnership with Roberta Flack produced some of the most cherished love songs of the 1980s, and he credited Flack with teaching him the true art of the duet.

He described the secret to a really good duet as needing to fall a little bit in love with your duet partner. His collaboration with a then-emerging Celine Dion on the theme for Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" became a cultural phenomenon, reaching No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning both artists a Grammy Award. A year later, Bryson joined Regina Belle on "A Whole New World" from Disney's "Aladdin.

" This soaring, universal song became the first track from an animated film to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100, a record that stood for 30 years. The Disney collaborations introduced Bryson's voice to an entirely new generation of listeners worldwide, cementing his place not just in R&B history but in the broader tapestry of popular culture. Throughout his career, Bryson released more than 20 studio albums and received eight Grammy nominations, winning twice.

He survived a serious heart attack in 2019 and continued performing, driven by a love for his craft that never wavered. Colleagues remembered him not only for his talent but also for his warmth, generosity, and the genuine emotional connection he brought to every performance. His influence can be heard in the work of countless artists who followed, and his songs remain timeless anthems of love and romance.

He is survived by his wife, Tanya Boniface Bryson; his daughter, Linda; his son, Robert; and his grandchildren. The music industry has lost a true icon, but his voice will continue to resonate through his recordings and the hearts of those who adored him





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