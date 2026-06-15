Legendary Jazz Musician Abdullah Ibrahim Passes Away

Abdullah Ibrahim, a highly influential and celebrated figure in international jazz, has passed away in Germany after a short illness, leaving behind a lasting musical legacy that will continue to inspire generations globally.

The family of legendary jazz musician Abdullah Ibrahim announced his passing in a statement, saying he died in Germany after a short illness. Ibrahim was a highly influential and celebrated figure in international jazz, known for carrying the spirit and sound of South Africa to audiences worldwide.

His partner, Dr Marina Umari, stated that he passed away with South Africa in his heart, and his love for the country never wavered. Ibrahim's final South African performance was at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival in March, where he left behind a lasting musical legacy that will continue to inspire generations globally.

The family emphasized that while his passing marks the end of an extraordinary life, it is not the end of his voice, as his music, recordings, and enduring influence on artists and audiences will continue to inspire and resonate around the world. Ibrahim's illustrious career spanned over six decades, with more than 60 albums, shaping South African cultural identity and carrying messages of resistance, spirituality, and freedom.

His famous composition 'Mannenberg' became an unofficial anthem of resistance in the 1970s, and he gained international recognition in the 1960s after being discovered by Duke Ellington, who helped launch his global career. Ibrahim's legacy extends beyond his music, as he played a significant role in promoting South African culture and values, and his influence can be seen in the many artists and musicians who have followed in his footsteps.

As news of his passing spreads, fans and fellow musicians alike are paying tribute to his remarkable life and contributions to the world of jazz, celebrating his enduring legacy and the impact he had on generations of music lovers





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