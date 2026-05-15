Legal Team Claims Ambush After South African Police Arrest Brown Mogotsi

Brown Mogotsi's lawyers express shock over a sudden SAPS arrest following his testimony at the Madlanga Commission, while conflicting reports emerge regarding a shooting incident involving his car.

The legal representatives of Brown Mogotsi have expressed significant outrage and shock following what they describe as an ambush by the South African Police Service ( SAPS ).

According to Makau William Sekgatja of Radasi Sekgatja Inc, the legal team was completely blindsided by the sudden arrest of their client, which took place immediately after Mogotsi had finished providing his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The arrest was carried out by a specialized multidisciplinary team from the SAPS, leaving the defense lawyers feeling discarded and ignored in the legal process.

Sekgatja emphasized that his firm had consistently maintained an open line of communication with law enforcement, asserting that they were always available to facilitate a lawful and orderly arrest at a police station should the investigators have deemed it necessary for their ongoing inquiries. Adding to the drama of the situation, the legal team claimed they were not formally notified of the arrest by the authorities.

Instead, they discovered the news through social media, specifically Twitter, as they were departing from the Commission. This lack of official communication has led the defense to question the tactics employed by the police. The case against Mogotsi involves contradictory accounts of a violent incident. Mogotsi previously claimed that he narrowly escaped death after a hail of bullets struck his vehicle.

However, a witness who provided a statement to eNCA offered a starkly different version of events, insisting that Mogotsi was actually the individual who fired shots into his own car to stage a scene or create a false narrative. Despite these serious allegations and the sudden nature of the police intervention, Sekgatja remains steadfast in his client's innocence.

He stated that Mogotsi is deeply shocked that the police investigation has concluded that he either attempted to obstruct the course of justice or successfully defeated the ends of justice. The defense argues that the evidence does not support the police's conclusions and that the arrest was an unnecessary escalation.

As the legal battle unfolds, the focus remains on the discrepancies between the witness testimony and Mogotsi's claims, while the defense continues to challenge the procedural validity of the arrest and the underlying motives of the South African Police Service in this high-profile matter involving the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry





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Brown Mogotsi SAPS Madlanga Commission South African Police Service Legal Dispute

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