Legal Sector Code Challenge Begins in Court

Four major South African law firms are challenging the legality and effectiveness of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) Legal Sector Code, arguing it is unlawful, unworkable, and hinders genuine transformation. The case is being heard in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi , representing three prominent law firms , appeared in court on Monday as the legal challenge against the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment ( BEE ) Legal Sector Code (LSC) commenced in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

While formal arguments are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Monday’s session was largely dedicated to ongoing discussions between the involved parties, which had been initiated as early as Sunday. The case, brought forth by Deneys Reitz (formerly Norton Rose Fulbright), Webber Wentzel, Werksmans, and Bowmans, centers on the efficacy and legality of the LSC in promoting genuine transformation within the legal profession.

The proceedings are expected to continue throughout the week, drawing significant attention from legal experts across the country, many of whom were present in the public gallery. Advocate Ngcukaitobi informed Judge Nicolene Janse van Nieuwenhuizen that the discussions were still in progress, with an uncertain outcome. A request from the applicants to conduct the proceedings virtually was denied, with the judge, alongside two other judges, ruling in favor of an open court format, citing the matter’s substantial public interest.

The core argument presented by Bowmans, Webber Wentzel, and Werksmans is that the current LSC is fundamentally flawed, being both unlawful and impractical. They contend that, rather than fostering meaningful broad-based transformation, the code risks hindering progress and ultimately harming the very individuals it intends to benefit. The firms are seeking a court order to set aside the LSC, arguing that its structure and implementation are counterproductive to achieving genuine equality and inclusivity within the legal sector.

The code, published by Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau in September 2024, has come under scrutiny for its limited scope and potential unintended consequences. The firms emphasize their commitment to meaningful transformation, both within their own organizations and throughout the broader legal landscape.

However, they believe the current LSC falls short of achieving this goal, and may even exacerbate existing inequalities. They maintain that a truly effective transformation strategy requires a more comprehensive and nuanced approach. A significant point of contention lies in the LSC’s limited applicability. The firms argue that the code effectively exempts the vast majority of legal practices – over 95% – from its requirements.

This is due to the fact that legal entities with one to three partners, constituting 95.07% of all legal practices, fall below the turnover threshold for compliance. Consequently, the firms assert that a code that applies to such a small percentage of the profession cannot realistically drive sector-wide transformation.

They further highlight the real-world implications of these defects, suggesting that the LSC, if left unchallenged, will disproportionately harm those who rely on accessible pathways into the legal sector, including black law students, young graduates, black professionals in management, individuals with disabilities, and public-interest organizations dedicated to expanding access to justice. The firms argue that the LSC’s removal of recognition for proven transformation mechanisms, such as bursaries for black students, skills development programs for individuals with disabilities, and socio-economic development contributions, undermines the foundation of a functioning transformation pipeline.

They believe that investment in these areas is crucial for fostering inclusivity and ensuring that opportunities are available to all. The 12 respondents, including the justice minister and various law bodies, are actively opposing the application, setting the stage for a robust legal battle





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BEE Legal Sector Code Transformation Black Economic Empowerment South Africa Law Firms Gauteng High Court Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

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