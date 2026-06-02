Legal Battle Over Compounded Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk Seeks to Halt iDexis Operations in South Africa

A high-stakes legal battle between Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk and compounding pharmacy iDexis over weight loss drugs containing semaglutide is set for a hearing in the Pretoria High Court. Novo Nordisk seeks an interdict to stop iDexis from manufacturing, advertising, and distributing semaglutide products, alleging illegal compounding and public health risks. The case raises significant questions about the regulation of compounded medicines.

Novo Nordisk, a Danish pharmaceutical company, is engaged in a legal dispute with South Africa n compounding pharmacy iDexis over the production and sale of products containing semaglutide, the active ingredient in its weight loss and diabetes drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.

The case is scheduled to be heard in the Pretoria High Court on June 10. Novo Nordisk has requested the court to issue an interdict preventing iDexis from manufacturing, advertising, or distributing any semaglutide-containing products until regulatory investigations are completed. The company alleges that iDexis is illegally compounding and selling a knock-off version of its drugs, which poses a public health risk because the compounded product may be unsafe and ineffective.

Novo Nordisk has two registered medicines containing semaglutide in South Africa: Ozempic for treating type 2 diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss. No generic versions of these drugs have been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Sahpra. The legal action has far-reaching implications as it challenges the legal framework governing compounded medicines, which are custom-made by licensed pharmacists for patients with specific needs not met by commercially available products.

Traditionally, compounding is meant for individual patients who cannot use standard medications due to allergies, dosage requirements, or other medical reasons. However, large-scale compounding for commercial distribution raises concerns about quality control and regulatory oversight. Sara Norcross, manager of Novo Nordisk South Africa, stated that the company initiated the case after receiving numerous inquiries about a version of semaglutide being advertised directly to the public and offered to doctors from an unknown source.

Sahpra, which is cited as a respondent but has not filed a response, previously told Business Day that it had received adverse event reports associated with iDexis products, including reflux, nausea, constipation, headaches, and rare cases of acute kidney problems. Sahpra stated that it received whistleblower reports and discovered that iDexis was manufacturing products under the guise of compounding, which violates the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

The regulator did not specify the number of complaints but emphasized the seriousness of the violations. Novo Nordisk claims it manufactures its own semaglutide and does not supply it to any compounding pharmacies in South Africa, nor has it authorized any company to import the drug substance. Tests on iDexis semaglutide showed impurities that could affect efficacy and safety, according to Novo Nordisk.

The company alleges that iDexis is manufacturing compounded medicines containing semaglutide at scale, breaching section 14(4) of the Medicines Act. The sales volume claimed by iDexis in court papers is 84,500 units per month, which exceeds the combined sales volume of Ozempic and Wegovy, according to Novo Nordisk. This indicates that iDexis is operating on a commercial scale rather than serving individual patient needs, which is a key point of contention.

Novo Nordisk argues that the semaglutide base in iDexis product is chemically synthesized and therefore not the same as the biologically derived semaglutide in its registered medicines. iDexis contends that it is lawfully compounding because its drug substance contains the same 31 amino acids linked in the same sequence as Novo Nordisk semaglutide. iDexis also argues that the South African population has a right to access GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide, which Novo Nordisk has been unable to supply in sufficient quantities to meet demand.

The company claims that its compounded products provide a more affordable option for patients who otherwise could not afford the brand-name drugs. iDexis supplies patients through various channels, with prices ranging from R1,250 per month for compounded semaglutide via Drs Smook & Partners to over R4,312 for Medi-Lean products, while Novo Nordisk semaglutide products start at R1,438 per month. The case highlights the tension between patent protection, drug affordability, and the role of compounding pharmacies in addressing drug shortages.

It also underscores the challenges faced by regulatory bodies in monitoring and enforcing compliance in a rapidly evolving pharmaceutical landscape. The outcome could set a precedent for the regulation of compounded medications in South Africa and potentially influence similar cases in other countries. This case touches on critical issues such as patient safety, intellectual property rights, and access to medicines.

If the court rules in favor of Novo Nordisk, it could strengthen patent protections and discourage unauthorized compounding of patented drugs. Conversely, a ruling in favor of iDexis might expand the scope of compounding and increase access to lower-cost alternatives, but could also raise concerns about quality and safety. The decision will be closely watched by pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and patients alike





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Semaglutide Compounding Pharmacy Legal Dispute Drug Safety South Africa

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