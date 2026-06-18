Legal Advice Urges Impeachment Committee to Oppose President Ramaphosa's Court Interdict

A legal expert has advised Parliament's Impeachment Committee to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa's urgent court application seeking to halt the Section 89 enquiry. The committee must assert its constitutional duties and maintain independence while evaluating the panel's report.

CAPE TOWN - The Impeachment Committee established to oversee the Section 89 enquiry has received legal advice to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa 's urgent interdict application seeking to suspend its proceedings.

President Ramaphosa has approached the Western Cape High Court with an urgent application requesting that the committee halt its work pending a review of the report produced by the Section 89 Independent Panel. His contention is that the panel acted beyond its mandated authority and that its conclusions rely on hearsay rather than substantiated facts.

In response, legal expert Advocate William Rasenga Mokhare SC has explained that the court must recognize that evaluating the panel's report is exactly within the committee's constitutional remit. Mokhare outlined that the committee has two principal legal avenues to address the interdict: either oppose the application directly or submit an explanatory affidavit.

He argued that opposition is the more suitable route because it would allow the committee to affirm its constitutional duties and obligations as derived from the Constitutional Court's judgment.

"We are of the view that the first option is the more appropriate and preferable one, because you will be able to assert what you understand to be your duties and obligations arising from the Constitutional Court judgment," Mokhare stated. He also advised that the committee should refrain from forming any preliminary opinion on the substantive merits of the impeachment at this early stage.

"You, at this stage, have not formulated a view on the merits and demerits of the impeachment itself. You have not had an opportunity to assess the evidence or call for evidence. So, you should still exercise that independence, which will enable you in the process to gather the evidence freely without any interference," he added. Procedurally, the committee must file a notice indicating whether it will abide by or oppose the application by 19 June 2026.

Should it choose to oppose, all responding papers must be submitted by 22 June 2026. These deadlines underscore the accelerated nature of the interdict proceedings while the committee continues its constitutional mandate to consider the panel's findings on whether President Ramaphosa committed a serious violation of the Constitution or law. This ongoing legal and parliamentary drama sits at the heart of South Africa's system of accountability.

The Section 89 panel was itself appointed following a Constitutional Court ruling that outlined the process for investigating a president's alleged misconduct. That ruling gave Parliament the duty to determine whether the president's actions warrant impeachment. Now, with the president challenging the very foundation of the panel's work, the committee's independence and its adherence to constitutional procedures are under intense scrutiny. The committee's response will signal its commitment to fulfilling its oversight role without executive interference.

As the nation watches, this case will test the resilience of South Africa's constitutional democracy and the separation of powers. The outcome could have far-reaching implications for how heads of state are held accountable in the country





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