Legal Advice Mandates Impeachment Committee to Proceed with Ramaphosa Inquiry

A legal opinion has advised the National Assembly's impeachment committee that it is constitutionally obligated to continue its inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa and should oppose his court application to stop the process. The opinion clarifies that the committee's role is to determine if a prima facie case exists, not to judge guilt, and that opposing the interdict does not compromise impartiality.

The National Assembly's impeachment committee has been advised that it is constitutionally obliged to proceed with its inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa and should oppose his urgent court application seeking to halt the process.

In a legal opinion prepared for the committee, which includes nine ANC leaders, it is argued that the impeachment process under section 89 of the constitution is not a discretionary power that parliament may exercise at will, but a constitutional obligation that must be carried out diligently and without delay. The opinion states that the committee was established to conduct the preliminary inquiry required by the constitution, and that it is bound by a Constitutional Court order referring the Ngcobo panel report to it for consideration.

The legal advice further argues that opposing Ramaphosa's interdict application would not compromise the committee's impartiality, provided it limits its opposition to defending its constitutional mandate and does not express a view on whether the president committed an impeachable offence. The opinion emphasizes that the committee's role is purely to ascertain whether there is a prima facie case against the president, not to determine guilt or innocence.

It underscores that the constitutional duty to investigate is mandatory and that any attempt to obstruct it would undermine the rule of law and the separation of powers enshrined in the Constitution. The committee, which is meeting today virtually, has yet to decide whether it will oppose Ramaphosa's court challenge.

The legal opinion also clarifies that the committee's function is distinct from the panel led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, which had investigated the alleged misconduct and submitted its report. The Constitutional Court had ordered that the report be referred to the impeachment committee for further action, thereby triggering the committee's constitutional responsibilities. According to the opinion, the committee must approach its task with neutrality, focusing solely on the procedural and factual requirements of section 89.

It must assess whether the evidence presented by the Ngcobo panel establishes a prima facie case of a serious violation of the Constitution or the law, or of serious misconduct. If such a case is found, the matter must be referred to the full National Assembly for a possible impeachment vote. The advice further notes that the president's court application, which seeks to interdict the committee from proceeding, is an attempt to derail a constitutionally mandated process.

Opposing that application is therefore consistent with the committee's duty to uphold the Constitution. The opinion also addresses concerns about political impartiality, stating that defending the committee's mandate is not equivalent to taking a position on the substantive allegations against the president. The committee can argue that it is merely fulfilling its constitutional role without pre-judging the outcome. This distinction is crucial to maintain public confidence in the process.

The committee comprises members from various political parties, including nine from the ruling ANC, and its decisions are expected to reflect a careful balance between legal obligation and political considerations. The legal opinion serves as guidance to help the committee navigate these complexities. It stresses that the constitutional obligation is clear and that any deviation would be subject to judicial review. The committee's upcoming decision on whether to oppose the interdict will be a pivotal moment in the impeachment saga.

If it decides to oppose, it will file legal papers in court, arguing that the process must continue. If it decides not to oppose, it could effectively allow the president's application to succeed, thereby halting the inquiry. The outcome will have significant implications for accountability and the enforcement of constitutional checks and balances in South Africa. The committee's deliberations are being closely watched by the public, civil society, and political observers.

The legal opinion provides a robust defense of the committee's constitutional role and sets a framework for its actions going forward. It underscores that the impeachment process is not a political tool but a solemn constitutional mechanism to hold the highest office accountable. The committee is thus urged to act in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law, irrespective of political pressures.

The meeting today aims to resolve the procedural question of opposition to the court application, after which the committee will continue with its preliminary inquiry. The process remains at a critical juncture, with the potential to reshape South Africa's political landscape





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Impeachment Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa Parliament Constitution Legal Opinion Section 89 Ngcobo Panel

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