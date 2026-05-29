Leftist Conference Denies Forming New Political Party

Organisers of the Conference of the Left have dismissed suggestions that they are forming a political party. The SACP-sponsored gathering aims to rebuild organised power of working class and poor.

Organisers of the Conference of the Left have firmly dismissed suggestions that they are forming a new political party. The gathering, sponsored by the South African Communist Party ( SACP ), is scheduled to take place in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Its stated purpose is to rebuild the organised power of the working class and the poor. At least 10 leftist political parties, 13 trade unions and trade union federations, and 19 social movements and community organisations are expected to attend. General Secretary of the SACP, Solly Mapaila, addressed the rumours directly, stating that the conference is not about creating a new political entity but about consolidating the capacity of various left forces.

He emphasised that they are working with social organisations that are doing work that political parties cannot always do, such as providing sanitation in squatter camps. Mapaila said, 'We are not setting up a new political party, no - we remain independent organisations here. So, the gossip and the lies that were generated about intentions are completely unfounded.

' The conference aims to coordinate and support struggles under a common program without merging identities. This comes amid a broader realignment of leftist politics in South Africa. The SACP has historically been in alliance with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), but tensions have risen over the ANC's neoliberal economic policies.

The Conference of the Left is seen by some as an attempt to build an alternative left bloc, though organisers insist it is only about cooperation. The event will feature workshops on community organising, labour rights, and political education. Participants include the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), various socialist parties, and grassroots movements like the Soweto Electricity Crisis Committee.

Trade unions such as the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) will also be present. The conference is expected to produce a joint declaration on common struggles against austerity, privatisation, and state corruption. Mapaila concluded that the conference is a step towards building a united front for systemic change, not a new party.

The exact date of the conference has yet to be announced, but organisers promise it will be a milestone for left unity in South Africa





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Conference Of The Left SACP Solly Mapaila Working Class Political Coalition

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