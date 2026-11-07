Leeds Beat Tottenham 1-0 as Okafor Scores and Bogle Avoids Red for Tel Tackle

Noah Okafor scored the winner after coming on in the 77th minute as Leeds beat Tottenham 1-0, a match overshadowed by Jayden Bogle avoiding punishment for a tackle that forced Mathys Tel off.

Leeds rode their luck to beat in-form Tottenham 1-0 on Saturday, benefiting from a controversial decision to allow Jayden Bogle to stay on the pitch after an ugly tackle on Mathys Tel.

Substitute Noah Okafor was the match-winner, making an almost immediate impact after being introduced by Leeds boss Daniel Farke in the 77th minute. The result ends Tottenham's run of three straight league wins while it was the first victory in six games for Leeds, who climbed to eighth in the table.

Also read Tottenham 'building something special', says De Zerbi

The home team started brightly and Spurs breathed a sigh of relief in the early minutes when VAR ruled that Mateus Fernandes had not handled the ball in the penalty area. As the first half wore on the visitors established themselves, though clear chances were at a premium.

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Leeds got the benefit of a contentious decision about 10 minutes before the break when Bogle caught Tel's trailing ankle with his studs, leaving the Tottenham winger writhing on the ground in pain. After a lengthy VAR check no action was taken against Bogle, who was not even booked for the challenge, but Tel was forced off a few minutes later, hobbling off to be replaced by Dominic Solanke.

Leeds had two big chances early in the second half as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header was blocked by Solanke before Nico Elvedi nodded wide on the follow-up. Calvert-Lewin then burst forward again but opted to pass to Ao Tanaka rather than shooting and the Japanese international skied his shot. Leeds were now on the front foot and Antonin Kinsky produced a wonderful stop after Sean Longstaff's swivel and shot.

Leeds United Beat Tottenham With Okafor Goal

Harry Wilson, another substitute, controlled the ball and played it into the path of Okafor, who gave Kinsky no chance. Spurs came agonisingly close to an equaliser but goalkeeper James Trafford made a brilliant save from Jan Paul van Hecke's header. The match formed part of an intriguing round of Premier League fixtures. Manchester United host Aston Villa after their Roma escape, with Michael Carrick facing an Aston Villa test to save his job.

Leaders Arsenal eye a top spot cushion, while Manchester City and Liverpool face stern away tests. Manchester City also face a looming legal shadow, while Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham have been surging. In other news, Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane extended his contract with Bayern Munich. A Barry brace inspired Everton to a comeback win over Coventry amid VAR controversy.

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Phil Foden is targeting peak Manchester City form ahead of the RB Leipzig Champions League test. Andoni Iraola has urged Liverpool to silence the hostile Fenerbahce crowd in Istanbul. This report was compiled from coverage by IOL, one of South Africa's leading news and information websites bringing millions of readers breaking news and updates on Politics, Current Affairs, Business, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Travel, Sport, Motoring and Technology.