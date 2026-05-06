Leapmotor B10 Electric SUV Set for South African Launch

Stellantis-backed Leapmotor is expanding its South African lineup with the introduction of the B10, an affordable fully electric SUV featuring 800V architecture and European assembly.

The automotive landscape in South Africa is poised for a significant shift as Leapmotor, the innovative new energy vehicle start-up backed by the global giant Stellantis , prepares to expand its local footprint.

Following the initial rollout of the C10, which features a range-extending powertrain to alleviate range anxiety, the brand has officially confirmed the arrival of its second offering: the B10. This upcoming model is strategically positioned to sit below the C10 in the product hierarchy, serving as the most accessible entry point for consumers looking to transition into the world of electric mobility.

By introducing the B10, Leapmotor aims to capture a wider demographic of buyers who are seeking sustainable transportation without the premium price tag typically associated with high-end electric vehicles. This move underscores a broader strategy to democratize EV ownership in emerging markets through competitive pricing and strategic partnerships. One of the most intriguing aspects of the B10 is its manufacturing origin.

In a move that signals a sophisticated global supply chain strategy, the B10 is among the first Chinese-designed products to be assembled on European soil. Specifically, production is centered at the Zaragoza plant in Spain, a facility that already boasts a reputation for precision, as it is the same site used for assembling the popular Opel Corsa and Peugeot 208.

This European assembly process is expected to ensure stringent quality control and potentially streamline the logistics of importing vehicles into the South African market. In terms of design, the B10 maintains a familial connection to the C10, borrowing heavily from its interior aesthetics to create a cohesive brand identity.

The cabin provides comfortable seating for five passengers and offers versatile cargo space, with a boot capacity ranging from 420 litres up to a generous 1,415 litres when the 60/40 split rear seats are folded flat. Technologically, the B10 represents a leap forward in efficiency and performance. Unlike the C10, the B10 is a purely battery-electric vehicle, eschewing the range-extender for a clean, fully electric setup.

It is built upon a sophisticated 800-volt architecture, which is a hallmark of next-generation EV engineering, allowing for faster charging and better thermal management. The entry-level configuration is equipped with a 56.2-kWh battery pack that feeds a single electric motor. This setup produces an output of 132kW and 175Nm of torque, enabling the car to reach a top speed of 160 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.3 seconds.

For those concerned about distance, the B10 claims a range of 510 km according to the China Light-duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC). Charging is equally impressive, with DC fast-charging capabilities of up to 168 kW, which can replenish the battery from 30% to 80% in just 19 minutes. For buyers seeking more power and endurance, Leapmotor offers a more potent variant of the B10.

This upscale version features a larger 67.1-kWh battery pack, which increases the power output to 160kW and the torque to 240Nm. Despite still utilizing a single motor, the increase in energy capacity translates to a significantly improved CLTC range of 600 km. The performance gains are evident in the acceleration, as the high-capacity model can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a swift 6.8 seconds, with a slightly higher top speed of 170 km/h.

While it shares the same rapid DC charging time as the base model, the on-board 11kW AC charger requires approximately four hours to charge the battery from 30% to 80%. To further enhance the driving experience, the B10 includes a drive mode selector with Standard, Comfort, and Sport settings, and the high-end trims are equipped with LiDAR technology for advanced driver assistance systems. The financial positioning of the B10 is designed to be disruptive.

In the Chinese market, the line-up is priced between 99,800 and 129,800 yuan. When converted directly to South African Rand, this places the vehicle in a surprisingly affordable bracket, ranging from approximately R239,307 to R311,243, though final local pricing will likely be higher once taxes and import duties are factored in. Leapmotor has indicated that the B10 is 'earmarked' for a South African introduction in the third quarter of this year.

This launch is expected to intensify competition among electric vehicle providers in the region, as the combination of Stellantis' distribution network and Leapmotor's competitive pricing could make the B10 a formidable contender in the urban commute segment





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