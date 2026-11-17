South Africa's top physicists and mathematicians dispute OpenAI's proof of pure Yang-Mills theory, emphasizing the missing mass gap and conceptual challenges in quantum gravity.

Three of South Africa's leading physicists and mathematicians have firmly rejected OpenAI's assertion that its AI models have solved a longstanding problem in mathematical physics. The researchers state that while the artificial intelligence generated a proof for the existence of pure Yang-Mills theory, this achievement does not bring machines any closer to a unifying theory of everything that reconciles quantum mechanics with Einstein's gravity.

Skepticism of OpenAI's Proof

George Ellis, a prominent scientist in the region, has expressed direct doubt regarding the validity of the OpenAI claim itself. While the artificial intelligence produced a proof for pure Yang-Mills theory, a stripped-down version of the framework describing the strong nuclear force, the experts argue that this result is incomplete. The proof establishes existence but fails to demonstrate that the infinite-volume limit is unique or that a mass gap exists. A mass gap signifies that the lightest particle in the theory possesses a mass greater than zero, a critical component for the Millennium Prize problem.

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The Clay Mathematics Institute offers a one-million-dollar reward for solving these specific problems. OpenAI's AI checked its code, written in the Lean programming language, and concluded it proved the existence of pure Yang-Mills theory according to standard problem statements. However, the accompanying paper notes that the work does not prove the uniqueness of the infinite-volume limit or the existence of the mass gap. Consequently, the claim remains a partial mathematical exercise rather than a breakthrough in fundamental physics.

Conceptual Barriers in Quantum Gravity

Kevin Goldstein, a high-energy theorist and professor in Wits University's School of Physics, stated that it is hard to predict the trajectory of artificial intelligence given its rapid advancement. He suggested that while the best mathematicians and theoretical physicists in the world will likely be silicon-based within the next five years, a unified theory of quantum gravity is highly unlikely in the near future. Goldstein identified the biggest obstacle as experimental, noting that the energy scales relevant to quantum gravity are not easily accessible for human experimentation.

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Vishnu Jejjala, who holds a research chair in theoretical particle cosmology at Wits, agreed that while artificial intelligence can assist in this field, it is less realistic to expect it to solve the problem entirely. Jejjala explained that the Yang-Mills result demonstrates that large language models can execute long, technically challenging arguments when the target is fixed and the criteria are clearly written down. In that instance, the theory was known, a strategy existed, and the computer could verify the answer line by line.

However, quantum gravity lacks these defining characteristics. Jejjala emphasized that choosing the correct physical principles is a fundamentally different task from proving a stated theorem. The missing piece in quantum gravity requires crucial insights or new ideas, whereas the Yang-Mills proof offered certainty without clarity. For physicists, understanding the underlying reasoning is the true result, a quality that a purely algorithmic derivation currently fails to provide.

Missing Experimental Data and Concepts

Jonathan Shock, associate professor of mathematics and applied mathematics and interim director of the UCT AI Initiative, noted that artificial intelligence is progressing on difficult problems but that unification presents major differences. Shock pointed out that there is no agreed-upon statement of what needs to be proved in quantum gravity. The open questions are conceptual, such as determining the nature of spacetime at the very smallest scales, rather than clearly posed mathematical challenges like the Millennium Prize problems.

Without more experimental data, Shock warned that artificial intelligence could identify many theories consistent with current knowledge, with no way to distinguish between them. He argued that the main issues are data and concepts, with mathematics being the third problem. A proof that nobody understands can be checked line by line, yet it still fails to tell physicists why the result is true. Scientists will only trust such a theory when they can explain it to each other without relying on the machine.

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External Criticism and Documentation Issues

Further criticism emerged regarding the transparency of the verification process. A note by Peter Woit, written by Edward Witten and Arthur Jaffe, excludes weak-existence solutions unless other techniques establish properties like the mass gap. Woit argued that the proof OpenAI produced is exactly the sort of existence proof that the committee excludes unless additional properties are established. He asserted that the press release was misleading because the mass gap was not separately established.

Woit also criticized the committee for keeping the one thousand one hundred forty-seven-page document explaining the proof private. He urged the committee to publicly explain why the AI claim was misleading, release all held documents, and then shut down the initiative. These concerns highlight the gap between machine-generated verification and the human scientific requirement for conceptual understanding and experimental validation in the pursuit of a unified theory.