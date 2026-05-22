Leadership and Politics in a Rapidly Changing World: Build One South Africa Speech on New Generation of Leaders, Youth Disengagement, and Future of Politics in South Africa

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane discussed leadership, youth disengagement, and the future of politics in South Africa. He emphasized the need for a new generation of political leaders capable of dealing with a rapidly changing world and criticized political leaders who were still trying to solve problems rooted in the past. Maimane called for cooperation between political parties to consolidate South Africa's political landscape and eliminate confusion around branding and ballot papers.

South Africa needs a new generation of political leaders capable of dealing with a rapidly changing world, according to Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane, who spoke to 702 about leadership, youth disengagement, and the future of politics in the country.

Maimane expressed concern that many political leaders were struggling to prepare the country for the future while still trying to solve problems rooted in the past. He also highlighted the struggle of the political system to keep up with issues like digital transformation, artificial intelligence, climate change, and economic inclusion. In response to the country’s leadership challenges, Maimane argued that political parties needed to adapt quickly to changing forms of political engagement and adopt new skills and approaches.

He questioned whether political parties were addressing the needs and concerns of ordinary South Africans and suggested that many young South Africans felt disconnected from formal politics. Maimane emphasized the importance of cooperation between political parties to consolidate South Africa's political landscape and eliminate confusion around branding and ballot papers. He also announced that there would be a possible alternative political force in the upcoming local government elections involving BOSA, Rise Mzansi, and GOOD





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