Lead Integration Excellence in a Dynamic Enterprise Setting

Join a fast-paced environment where precision meets innovation and make technology work smarter, faster, and more reliably than ever before. Integration planning, risk management , and seamless delivery are crucial for enterprise transformation .

As a strategic technical powerhouse, you will have the opportunity to connect complex systems, align stakeholders, and deliver flawless integrations. The scope of the project is defined, agreed, and signed off by the client, ensuring that the solution design and delivery align with enterprise architecture standards and non-functional requirements. The role also involves proactive identification, tracking, escalation, and resolution of delivery risks/issues with stakeholder alignment. Complete handover documentation and operational readiness are achieved through support model, runbooks, and knowledge transfer.

The successful candidate will lead the integration roadmap and define sequencing to minimize disruption. They will track progress against milestones, provide clear status updates, and identify training/enablement needs where required. The ideal candidate will also contribute to the cutover and transition, ensuring that the solution is operationalized and maintained. The contract role is looking for a Business Analyst and a relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering, Information Sciences, or Project Management.

The candidate should have 2-4 years' experience in technical integration or equivalent experience in a large enterprise environment. A project management certification is also required. The candidate should have a solid understanding of software design principles and system integration concepts. They should also have project administration fundamentals and working knowledge of SDLC delivery controls.

The candidate should be able to problem-solve under pressure and have experience working in highly governed/regulated environments. Experience with enterprise integration platforms/tools used in Interfront Environment is also an advantage. The project will require the candidate to take a structured diagnostic approach to resolve issues and make technology work smarter, faster, and more reliably.

The successful candidate will be responsible for managing delivery inputs from vendors/development partners, ensuring that the solutions fit the agreed integration approach and confirm the solutions meet the agreed non-functional requirements





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Integration Planning Risk Management Enterprise Transformation System Integration Enterprise Architecture Project Management Business Analysis Troubleshooting Governed Environments

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