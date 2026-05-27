Lead Android Developer Position at Security Solutions Firm in Centurion

A security solutions company in Centurion seeks a Lead Android Developer for a hybrid permanent role. The position involves leading Android app development using Kotlin and Jetpack Compose, mentoring junior developers, and owning the technical roadmap. The organization values high‑quality, stable mobile experiences and a collaborative, technically excellent environment.

A leading security solutions provider in Centurion is looking to hire a Lead Android Developer for a hybrid permanent role within its consumer application team.

The company is well-established and places a high value on delivering stable, scalable, and high-quality mobile experiences. The successful candidate will become part of a collaborative environment that stresses technical excellence, mentorship, and ongoing improvement, working alongside product managers, designers, and backend engineers. Key responsibilities include leading the end‑to‑end development of Android consumer applications using Kotlin and Jetpack Compose, mentoring junior Android developers, conducting code reviews, and championing best practices.

The role also involves discovering, evaluating, and integrating new tools and libraries to boost development efficiency, collaborating closely with UI/UX designers to implement pixel‑perfect designs that meet brand standards, debugging complex issues, optimizing app performance, and driving technical decision‑making. Additionally, the Lead Developer will own the technical roadmap for the Android codebase, overseeing architecture and dependency management.

This position is based in Centurion and follows a hybrid work model, offering a permanent contract within an organization that prioritizes innovation and engineering quality





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Android Developer Lead Developer Kotlin Jetpack Compose Centurion Security Solutions Mobile Development Hybrid Role Mentorship Code Review

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