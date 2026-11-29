Chad Le Clos needs three more medals to become the most decorated swimmer in world short-course history, while also targeting a rare relay medal for South Africa in Beijing.

Chad Le Clos needs just three more medals at the short-course world championships in Beijing to become the most decorated swimmer in world short-course history.

The 34-year-old South African veteran will compete from Tuesday to Sunday at Beijing's iconic Water Cube. Le Clos, who became the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history in Glasgow earlier this year with 21 medals, can overtake American great Ryan Lochte.

Also read The Hangout: When Santa needs a side hustle

"I'd be lying if I said I'm not targeting that," Le Clos admitted. "I'm still probably the most delusional one there. " The championships run from 1 to 6 December, and South Africa has sent a 20-swimmer squad. Le Clos also believes South Africa can capture a rare relay medal.

South African Relay Medal Hopes

The country's only world championship relay medal came at the 2014 Doha edition, when Le Clos anchored the men's 4x200m freestyle team from fifth to third for bronze. This time, backstroker Pieter Coetzé leads the relay effort. Coetzé arrives as the newly crowned 2026 Swimming World Cup overall champion, and Le Clos calls him "the proper real deal.

Advertisement

" Coetzé is scheduled to swim the opening backstroke leg, with Michael Houlie on breaststroke, Le Clos on butterfly, and Guy Brooks on freestyle. "If Pieter does what he's going to do, what I know that I'm capable of, and Michael does what he does, and then we've got Guy in the freestyle," Le Clos said.

"He was 47.29 on the World Cup so if he can give us a 46-mid, I think that's definitely an outside chance of a bronze. " Le Clos's road to Beijing hit a major snag three days after his Glasgow triumph when he dislocated his right shoulder in a tubing accident in Texas. "I was tubing in America and then I fell off and the cord got wrapped around my shoulder, but lucky it wasn't major.

That could have been my career over," he said.

"Usually it's six months but I was lucky enough to get away with 12 weeks. " The injury sidelined him for roughly six weeks and forced him to miss the recent Swimming World Cup circuit.

However, the enforced lay-off allowed him to rebuild his leg strength.

"I worked on my legs. My legs are my strongest weapon at the moment. I feel good," he added. Le Clos gained confidence after posting an unexpected 21.12 in the 50m freestyle recently.

Le Clos Injury Recovery

"I feel I'm in the best shape I've been in in the last two years. At 34 it's not as easy as it was 10 years ago, but very confident I'm going to be in the final and challenging for medals," the veteran said. The 100m butterfly field in Beijing is stacked, headlined by Australian sprint standout Cameron McEvoy and returning American star Caeleb Dressel.

Advertisement

Le Clos is backing himself to dip around the 48-second mark and sneak into the final, much like his 2022 Melbourne triumph when he claimed 200m butterfly world gold at age 30 in a personal best after being widely written off.

"No one's really expecting anything from me this weekend," Le Clos said. "The mindset hasn't changed in two decades. We're going to go for gold, even when there's no real shot at it.

" Beyond his own medal hunt, Le Clos is relishing racing inside the venue where childhood hero Michael Phelps won eight Olympic gold medals in 2008. He also looks forward to watching Coetzé test himself against the world's best.

"When he won that world title in Singapore last summer," Le Clos said, highlighting Coetzé's composure under final-day pressure. Coetzé could have a packed schedule with other relays as well as the 100m individual medley. The South African squad features several medallists from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, plus talented newcomers like sprinter Armand Landmann.

Key Squad Members In Action

Other Commonwealth Games stars in action in Beijing are Kaylene Corbett (200m breaststroke), Erin Gallagher (50m and 100m butterfly), and the Nel twins, Olivia and Georgia. Coetzé, Houlie, Gallagher, and Olivia Nel could produce strong performances in the 4x50m and 4x100m mixed medley relays. With co-captain Erin Gallagher and breaststroke contender Michael Houlie also spearheading the South African challenge, several younger squad members will experience their first major senior international stage.

"Of course we're going to have fun," Le Clos said, sending a clear message to the touring party ahead of Tuesday's opening heats. Across 32 editions of the world championships, there has been only one relay medal for South Africa from 12 years ago.

However, the short-course gala has traditionally been a good source of medals for South Africa, with 47 to date. Le Clos has bagged 20 of those, including 12 gold. He won his first at Dubai 2010 and his most recent was a pair of butterfly golds at Melbourne 2022.