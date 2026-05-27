LDV Terron 9: A Premium Chinese Double Cab Bakkie Offering

The LDV Terron 9 is a premium Chinese double cab bakkie offering that aims to compete with mainstream premium players like Ford and Toyota. It offers excellent fuel consumption, a spacious and comfortable cabin, and advanced all-terrain performance features.

Does the Geely E5 EM-i offer anything new besides excellent fuel consumption ? On paper, the LDV Terron 9 has the spec and price tag to make waves in the premium double cab bakkie segment.

But getting to experience one firsthand remains elusive. Our affair with the LDV Terron 9 started well over a year ago when we first announced that the bakkie might be coming to South Africa. To being invited to a media launch event where we never got to drive it, getting our hands on a Terron 9 is proving almost impossible.

It’s touted as a premium Chinese offering where one no longer must choose between rugged capability and everyday comfort while also being said to blend the practicality of a bakkie with the comfort, technology and sophistication of a modern SUV. It has a lot to live up to. The LDV Terron 9 has the potential to enter the market as a strong competitor in a crowded segment.

Especially amongst the Chinese who are eyeing up the mainstream premium players like Ford with its Ranger and Toyota with the Hilux, but with better pricing. Talking of which, the Terron 9 is LDV’s premium double-cab bakkie offering above its more workhorse, budget friendly T60 range that has been on sale for some time now and available in two trim levels: The LDV Terron 9 also comes standard with a five-year / 200 000km warranty and five-year / 100 000km service plan.

As such it can easily compete with anything else on offer. The LDV Terron 9 is one of the biggest bakkies on the road and has a wide, muscular stance with bold, upright styling. You also get: Inside, the LDV Terron 9 offers a cabin that’s crafted with space, comfort, and versatility in mind. Picture: Supplied once again has to hold back for nobody.

The bakkie has a 5-star ANCAP safety rating which was achieved in 2024. It features: Normal, Eco, Sport, Mud, Snow, Sand, Tow, Rock, Wade and Crawl. These all allow drivers to tailor the experience to different conditions. It has front and rear differential locks and an intelligent torque-on-demand system to enhance traction, control and all-terrain performance. is a compelling new alternative for South Africans seeking a double cab bakkie that is equally suited to work, family life and adventure





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LDV Terron 9 Premium Chinese Double Cab Bakkie Excellent Fuel Consumption Spacious And Comfortable Cabin Advanced All-Terrain Performance Features

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