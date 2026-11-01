Lazio Top Serie A After Cagliari Win, Como Rise to Fourth

Lazio leads Serie A with sixth straight win. Como climbs to fourth place after beating Venezia, while Gattuso urges focus.

Lazio strengthened their hold on first place in Serie A on Sunday by defeating Cagliari with a 2-1 scoreline. This result allowed the Roman club to move ahead of rivals Inter Milan, who had been level on points but suffered a defeat in the Milan derby. The victory marks a sixth consecutive win in the top flight for Lazio under manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Lazio Consolidates Lead Atop Table

The match began poorly for the home side, as Cagliari seized the initiative early. M'Bala Nzola scored the opening goal in the twentieth minute, giving the visitors a one-nil advantage. Lazio had to fight back from this deficit to secure the three points that kept their championship hopes alive. The momentum shifted after the break, and the team showed resilience to turn the game around.

Also read AC Milan Defeat Inter 3-1 in Serie A Derby Thriller

Gustav Isaksen and Andrea Pinamonti provided the crucial strikes to complete the comeback. Isaksen scored in the second half, followed by a goal from Pinamonti. These two answers to the early setback proved decisive in securing the win. The result means Lazio now sits three points clear of second-placed Inter Milan.

With twenty-eight points from ten matches, Lazio has achieved its best start to a league campaign in the club's history. The last time they won the Serie A title was in the year two thousand. Despite this historic form, Gattuso has publicly stated that the team's ambitions remain grounded. He emphasized the need for hard work and cautioned against looking too far ahead at the standings.

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Manager Emphasizes Modest Goals

Gennaro Gattuso remained focused on the immediate future, stating that the primary objective is to avoid relegation scenarios. He noted that the team still requires twelve additional points to feel completely secure. The manager urged his players to keep their heads down and continue working hard. This pragmatic approach contrasts sharply with the club's impressive position in the table.

The atmosphere at the Stadio Olimpico was subdued due to an ongoing supporter boycott. Many ultras and fans continue to protest against club owner and president Claudio Lotito. Their grievance centers on perceived insufficient investment in the squad. Consequently, large sections of the stadium remained empty during the match, reflecting the tension between the supporters and the club management.

Como Climbs To Fourth Place

Elsewhere in the standings, Como climbed back to fourth place after defeating rock-bottom Venezia with a one-nil victory. This win extends their winning streak to five consecutive matches across all competitions. Cesc Fabregas's side dominated the match but struggled to break through the defense until a late penalty. Como had previously slipped to fifth place after AC Milan defeated champions Inter Milan on Saturday.

The decisive moment came in the forty-third minute when Como captain Lucas Da Cunha converted a penalty. This goal marked the first of the season for the French international. Fabregas described the victory as crucial for the team's maturing process. The win helped Como regain a higher position in the league table and boosted their confidence.

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European Success And Future Fixtures

Como is set to resume its Champions League campaign against Lens on Wednesday. The club has performed notably well on the European stage this season. In a year where other Italian teams have struggled abroad, Como holds the best record among Serie A clubs. They currently sit ninth in the thirty-six team standings with six points from three games.

The team's recent form includes a significant victory over Manchester United with a four-one scoreline. This result came in the last round of European matches and demonstrated their growing strength. Como's journey is remarkable given that the club was playing in Italy's third division as recently as twenty twenty one. Their rapid rise continues to attract attention across the football world.

Unbeaten Roma remains in third place with twenty-four points, keeping pressure on the leaders. The gap between the top four and the rest of the pack remains tight. As the season progresses, the consistency of Lazio and the resurgence of Como will be key factors. Gattuso's method of keeping the team grounded may prove essential for sustaining their lead.