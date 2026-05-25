Lawyers Confident Brown Mogotsi Will Be Released on Bail on Monday

Lawyers for Brown Mogotsi, a controversial North West business figure, are confident he will be released on bail on Monday. Mogotsi is appearing before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday morning for his formal bail application, charged with several counts of perjury, defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition, and the discharge of a firearm in a public space. The charges relate to an assassination attempt on his life in Vosloorus last November, which the state is alleging Mogotsi faked.

Lawyers for Brown Mogotsi , a controversial North West business figure, are confident he will be released on bail on Monday. Mogotsi is appearing before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday morning for his formal bail application , charged with several counts of perjury, defeating the ends of justice , unlawful possession of a firearm , ammunition, and the discharge of a firearm in a public space.

The charges relate to an assassination attempt on his life in Vosloorus last November, which the state is alleging Mogotsi faked. When Mogotsi appeared last week, the State told the court that investigating officers would be travelling to Mahikeng in the North West to verify his residential address. Lawyers for Mogotsi are confident they will get him released on bail today, subject to the positive verification of the address.

Mr Mogotsi is a South African citizen; he’s not a flight risk, and there’s no reason why bail should be denied. State prosecutor Thami Mpekane read the investigating officer’s affidavit into the record, stating that Mogotsi approached him and made a comment relating to bail, his words were open quote ‘is there something that I can do for you not to oppose my bail?

’" I immediately took offence as it was said to me in a context that I understand it to be an attempt to offer a bribe not to oppose his bail





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Brown Mogotsi North West Johannesburg Magistrates Court Formal Bail Application Perjury Defeating The Ends Of Justice Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm Ammunition Discharge Of A Firearm In A Public Space Assaultion Attempt Mahikeng North West South African Citizen Flight Risk Bail Bribe Attempt To Offer A Bribe

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