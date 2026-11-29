Western Cape police charged four suspects with five murders in the Lavender Hill shooting. They appear at Wynberg Court on November 30, 2026, after being traced in Pollsmoor Prison.

Western Cape police have charged four suspects with five counts of murder following a deadly shooting incident in Lavender Hill. The individuals are scheduled to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 30 November 2026.

Lavender Hill Shooting Incident Details

The charges stem from a violent attack that took place on Saturday, 24 October 2026. Gunmen entered a dwelling located on Blode Street in Lavender Hill during this event. The assault resulted in the deaths of five people and left three others wounded.

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Police believe the attack is connected to gang-related violence. This context places the incident within the broader scope of serious violent crime affecting Cape Flats communities.

Suspects Charged With Five Murder Counts

The suspects are aged 24, 27, 28, and 35. They face five counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. These charges were formally brought by the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit detectives.

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The unit has been investigating serious violent crime plaguing specific Cape Flats neighborhoods. Their goal is to bring the perpetrators of such crimes to justice. The statement released by the police confirmed these specific charges against the four individuals.

Anti-Gang Unit Traces Suspects in Pollsmoor

Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit detectives played a pivotal role in resolving the case. They traced and identified the four suspects who were allegedly linked to the shooting. The investigation required significant effort from the detective team.

The suspects were located at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre. They were already in custody at this facility for other crimes. These prior offenses included the illegal possession of firearms.

SAPS stated that detectives had been hard at work piecing together evidence since the shooting occurred. This dedicated investigative work ultimately led to the additional charges being filed against the men.

Wynberg Magistrate's Court Appearance Schedule

The four suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 30 November 2026. This court appearance addresses the murder and attempted murder charges mentioned previously.

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Police consider this development a breakthrough in the investigation. SAPS Western Cape management welcomed the tracing and charging of the suspects. They described the progress as a significant step in solving the case.

Investigations into the firearms found in the suspects' possession are ongoing. This aspect of the case is part of a broader police probe. The broader probe examines the illegal possession of firearms separately from the murder charges.

Further investigations into the incident remain active. The police continue to gather information related to the event. The community awaits the outcome of the court proceedings scheduled for late November 2026.

The Western Cape police have reiterated their commitment to combating gang violence. The Anti-Gang Unit remains focused on dismantling criminal networks in the region. This case highlights the ongoing efforts to address violent crime in Cape Town.