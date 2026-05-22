Launch of Online Verification Platform to Combat Ghost Employees

Deputy finance minister David Masondo is working towards launching an online verification platform to combat ghost employees, which cost the fiscus R3.9bn in 2025, as a major challenge for the government's cost containment measures. The online verification process will commence on 15 June 2026 and will take two months. It includes the modernisation of the Persal system and the automation of annual financial statements. The online verification platform aims to eliminate ghost employees and improve transparency, accountability, and good governance at the Treasury and in the state more broadly.

Deputy finance minister David Masondo is working towards launching an online verification platform to combat the scourge of ghost employees , which cost the fiscus R3.9bn in 2025, as a major challenge for the government's cost containment measures.

The National Treasury launched the ghost worker and payment irregularity audit in 2025 using a data-driven approach. The online verification platform will go live on 15 June 2026, with the verification process open for two months. As part of this effort, we are updating employee records to ensure that government information is accurate, current, and reliable across national and provincial departments and strengthening the National Population Register.

This initiative aims to strengthen transparency, accountability, and good governance at the Treasury and in the state more broadly. The modernisation of public management systems represents a significant step change in this regard





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Online Verification Ghost Employees Budget Vote National Treasury Persal National Population Register Seal Platform Gov Digital Platform Data-Driven Approach

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