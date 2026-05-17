Latest Weather Forecast from SA Weather Service for Monday, 18 May 2026

This alert provides information on the weather conditions for Monday, 18 May 2026, in South Africa. It includes details on the coastal wind warning, rain and shower possibilities, and expected UVB sunburn index. The summary also highlights the effects of the weather on different regions, such as the Western Cape and the entire country.

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from Monday evening into Tuesday.

The strong winds are likely to create difficult navigation conditions at sea, while parts of the Western Cape could experience rain, showers, and possible thunderstorms. Elsewhere in the country, cool to warm conditions are expected with isolated showers forecast for several provinces, including Gauteng, Limpopo, the Free State, and North West. The expected UVB sunburn index is Very High for the mentioned regions





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Weather Forecast SA Weather Service Table Bay And Cape Agulhas Damaging Coastal Winds Warning Navigation Conditions At Sea Rain Showers Thundershowers Cool To Warm Conditions Isolated Showers Expected UVB Sunburn Index

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