Latest Weather Forecast for RSA on 23 May 2026: Heavy Downpours, Hail, and Damaging Winds in KwaZulu-Natal, Rain and Thunderstorms in Other Provinces

The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, lightning, damaging winds, and large amounts of small hail in the eastern part of KwaZulu-Natal.

Heavy downpours, hail, and damaging winds are expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, May 23, 2026. The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours , lightning, damaging winds , and large amounts of small hail in the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

A surface high-pressure system is expected to ridge across the central and eastern parts of the country this weekend, resulting in isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers over the central & eastern parts of RSA. Morning fog patches are expected over the eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain.

Expect morning fog patches over the Highveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain in the west. It will be warm in places in the Lowveld. Cloudy skies are expected in the morning with fog in places over the western and central parts. Otherwise, it will be a fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm day, but cold in the northeastern parts.

Cool weather is expected in places along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, a partly cloudy and cold day awaits with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become cloudy from the south in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east, except the northeast





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Weather Forecast South Africa Weather Service Kwazulu-Natal Heavy Downpours Hail Damaging Winds Severe Thunderstorms Lightning Rain Thunderstorms Highest And Low-Veld Extreme West Enclose Fog Patches Mannequin High Velocity Exotic

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