The Premier Soccer League (PSL) moves fast, and 24 hours can bring plenty of developments. Here is a look at the latest updates for Tuesday, 26 May 2026.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) moves fast, and 24 hours can bring plenty of developments. Here is a look at the latest updates for Tuesday , 26 May 2026 .

Abdeslam Ouaddou leads Orlando Pirates to the 2025/26 Betway Premiership title. Next fixture: Orlando Pirates vs Durban City (MTN8 quarterfinal). Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City (MTN8 quarter final). Which Gauteng club holds the record for the most league titles in the PSL era?

Mamelodi Sundowns are the undisputed kings of this league, boasting 15 titles, including a staggering consecutive title dynasty from the 2017/18 to 2024/25. Usuthu host their main league games at the World Cup-grade Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, which is situated at Abafana Bes’thende alternate home matchdays, with their primary base designated at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

The newly rebranded Citizens host their domestic campaign fixtures at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban, which is situated at The Natal Rich Boys command their home support out of the Richards Bay Stadium in uMhlathuze. Rise and Shine utilize the old section of the city infrastructure, layout matches out at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, situated at The Motsepe Foundation graduates use the Royal Bafokeng Stadium near Rustenburg as their premium venue.

What is the primary home ground for Stellenbosch FC? The Chilli Boys host their high-profile matchups out of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. Magesi FC will compete in the PSL Relegation/Promotion Play Offs against Cape Town City FC and Milford FC. Soccer statistical verification data and logs curated via the official Premier Soccer League and archive records on Transfermarkt South Africa





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Premier Soccer League (PSL) Latest Updates Tuesday 26 May 2026 Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando Pirates Betway Premiership Title Next Fixture Mamelodi Sundowns Polokwane City Gauteng Club PSL Era Mamelodi Sundowns Orlando Pirates Usuthu The Newly Rebranded Citizens The Natal Rich Boys Rise And Shine The Motsepe Foundation Graduates Stellenbosch FC The Chilli Boys Magesi FC PSL Relegation/Promotion Play Offs Cape Town City FC Milford FC Soccer Statistical Verification Data Transfermarkt South Africa

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