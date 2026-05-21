Latest Premier Soccer League Updates

Updates for Thursday, 21 May 2026: Kaizer Chiefs battle Chippa United without Glody Lilepo and Flavio Silva. Former Buccaneers striker Andries Sebola has urged the team to avoid the overconfidence they showed against Durban City when they face Orbit College. Season Completed (Played all 30 games) - Mamelodi Sundowns are the undisputed kings of this league, boasting 15 titles. Coach Pitso Dladla has explained that Darren Keet was dropped against Orlando Pirates because Fredrick Asare has regained full fitness. Usuthu host their main league games at the World Cup-grade Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Kaizer Chiefs battle Chippa United without Glody Lilepo and Flavio Silva . Former Buccaneers striker Andries Sebola has urged the team to avoid the overconfidence they showed against Durban City when they face Orbit College .

Season Completed (Played all 30 games) - Mamelodi Sundowns are the undisputed kings of this league, boasting 15 titles. Coach Pitso Dladla has explained that Darren Keet was dropped against Orlando Pirates because Fredrick Asare has regained full fitness. Usuthu host their main league games at the World Cup-grade Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The newly rebranded Citizens host their domestic campaign fixtures at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

The Motsepe Foundation graduates use the Royal Bafokeng Stadium near Rustenburg as their premium venue. Head coach Lehlohonolo Seema has said Kaizer Chiefs loanees Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane can return if Amakhosi make that decision. Latest News: Langelihle Phili has won the club’s Players’ Player of the Season, Rama Fans’ Footballer of the Season, Oswin Andries Young Player of the Season and Golden Boot awards. The primary home venue for Chippa United is Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha





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Premier Soccer League Kaizer Chiefs Chippa United Glody Lilepo Flavio Silva Andries Sebola Mamelodi Sundowns Darren Keet Fredrick Asare Usuthu Orbit College Moses Mabhida Stadium NAC Platinum Phoenix Durban Centurion (FC) Citizens (FC) Royal Bafokeng Royal Bafokeng Stadium Lehlohonolo Seema Samkelo Zwane Happy Mashiane Langelihle Phili

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