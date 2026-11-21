MTN's potential acquisition of Telkom faces significant political opposition from ANC's Khusela Diko and cautious signals from Minister Solly Malatsi, despite shifting regulatory trends favoring infrastructure consolidation.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi has signaled a cautious approach to MTN's potential acquisition of Telkom, stating that the government will only consider the transaction once the parties have made progress.

Malatsi emphasized that regulatory issues must be dealt with fairly while safeguarding government interests and ensuring affordable broadband services for all citizens. This statement comes as speculation mounts that the latest attempt by MTN to acquire its competitor might finally succeed, unlike previous failed efforts over the past two decades. The political landscape presents a significant obstacle to the deal.

Also read MTN Contemplates Telkom Acquisition to End Price War

ANC MP Opposes Telecom Deal

Khusela Diko, an ANC MP and communications portfolio committee chair, argued on X that the party should decisively oppose any transaction that further concentrates ownership in the sector. She warned that history is littered with examples of the government selling assets for short-term gain, highlighting that political support is far from guaranteed even if regulators become more accommodating.

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With a direct stake of about 40% and significant influence through the Public Investment Corporation, the state remains the most important player in any potential deal. The government is currently reassessing its holdings in telecom operators as infrastructure, energy, and logistics projects compete for scarce capital. Peter Takaendesa of Mergence Investment Managers notes that South Africa faces similar pressures to Kenya, which partially monetized its Safaricom stake to fund infrastructure priorities.

State Reassesses Telkom Holdings

South Africa battles rising debt while needing to fund rail, ports, electricity transmission, and social spending. Against this backdrop, Telkom could become a source of capital rather than a strategic holding. Takaendesa argues that selling Telkom at an attractive valuation makes more sense from an investment perspective than holding it, especially since it trades at a significant discount to both MTN and Vodacom due to intense competition. For MTN, the biggest prize in any transaction is fibre provider Openserve.

This asset has become one of South Africa's most valuable telecommunications infrastructure assets, connecting homes, businesses, mobile towers, and data centres. As growth shifts from voice services to broadband and data, fibre has become the industry's new battleground. Acquiring Telkom would give MTN immediate scale in fibre-to-the-home and fibre-to-the-business markets. The approval of the Vodacom-Maziv transaction may signal greater regulatory openness to infrastructure consolidation.

Openserve Expansion Benefits MTN

Dobek Pater of Africa Analysis says a transaction would significantly expand MTN's fibre footprint, strengthen its wholesale business, and improve its ability to support future 4G and 5G growth. This approval has increased pressure on MTN to strengthen its fixed-line presence in a changing competitive landscape. Claude van Cuyck, portfolio manager at Denker Capital, noted that for years such deals looked nearly impossible.

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The shift mirrors a broader international trend where telecom operators pursue consolidation as growth slows and profitability comes under pressure. Strategically, MTN has long argued that it needs to own the home, which requires a strong fibre and mobile offering. The real regulatory challenge is likely to centre on Telkom Mobile. Some analysts say competition authorities might demand the separation or disposal of Telkom Mobile as a condition for the merger.

Regulatory Hurdles for Mobile Deal

The fibre assets that MTN appears most interested in may be easier to gain approval for than the mobile business itself. Regulators are unlikely to approve MTN acquiring the mobile business outright.

However, a deal could still be structured if Telkom Mobile is sold separately or unbundled. Pater agrees that Openserve is at the heart of MTN's interest. The deal would allow MTN to simplify its fragmented fibre strategy and better compete in a market where ownership of infrastructure is becoming increasingly important. Depending on the structure, a deal would not necessarily mean the government exits telecommunications altogether.

It could swap its Telkom exposure for a stake in MTN, Africa's largest mobile operator. This approach would address concerns about market concentration while allowing the government to raise capital for other critical national infrastructure projects.