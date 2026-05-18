Latest Happenings for SASSA Children's Grants for June 2026 Amid Minister Tolashe's Firings

Explains the latest happenings related to SASSA Children's Grants for June 2026, including the firing of Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe and the change in the interim control of Minister Sindisiwe Lydia Chikunga, who was formerly the Secretary of the Department of Transport.

LATEST update to SASSA Children's Grants for June 2026 Will SASSA Children's Grants for June 2026 be impacted by the firing of Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe?

Here's the latest overview of the happenings for SASSA Children's Grants for June 2026. Following disrupted cycles over April and May, it finally appeared as though things were settling down for next month, until President Cyril Ramaphosa fired Minister Tolashe.

Consequently, SASSA Children's Grants for June 2026 are looking tenuous yet again, even if they are scheduled for a normal disbursement. As such, the grant amounts themselves are already three, SASSA FOSTER CHILD AND CARE DEPENDENCY AASSA Children's Grants for June 2026 also include SASSA Foster Child and SASSA Care Dependency Grants. As titled, the former is only for children going through care dependency and are in need of children's support.

HOW TO APPLY FOR SASSA CHILDREN'S GRANTS FOR JUNE 2026 SASSA Children's Grants have significantly reduced the risk of early malnutrition in beneficiaries. Before you are eligible for SASSA Children's Grants for June 2026, you must provide Proof of marital status (marriage, birth or death certificate of your spouse). Note that, Care Dependency and Foster Child have additional eligibility needs, as mentioned above..





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Social Welfare And Government Organizations SASSA Children's Grants Minister Tolashe Minister Chikunga June 2026 Disbursement Eligibility Recession Minister Appointment

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