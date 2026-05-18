Latest Gaza-bound Aid Flotilla Interception by Israeli Forces

Israeli forces, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, intercepted a Gaza-bound aid flotilla sailing from Turkey last week, denouncing the mission as a 'malicious scheme' intended to support Hamas. The Global Sumud Flotilla, the latest in a list of attempts to breach Israel's blockade of Gaza, has faced minor setbacks, including being intercepted only last month.

Boats decorated with Palestinian flags depart from the port in Marmaris, Turkey , on May 14, 2026, to reach Gaza after sailing from Turkey last week, following the interception of a Gaza -bound aid flotilla by Israeli forces on Monday.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is the latest attempt by activists to breach Israel's blockade of Palestinian territory, with the last convoy intercepted by Israeli forces only last month. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the mission as a ‘malicious scheme’ intended to support Hamas, while Israeli forces described it as a ‘pirate’ operation. Activist Suayb Ordu, who was aboard one of the vessels, stated that the activists had no choice but to surrender peacefully without offering any resistance.

Noted by the foreign ministry, the convoy was seen as a provocation involving two violent Turkish groups—Mavi Marmara and IHH, designated as terrorist organizations—aiming to breach the blockade imposed on Hamas terrorists in Gaza. The Israeli ministry rejected claims that Gaza was facing aid shortages, stating that the Gaza Strip is flooded with aid since October alone, totaling over 1.58 million tons of humanitarian aid and thousands of tons of medical supplies.

Ankara condemned the interception, describing it as an act of piracy by Israel, while the previous flotilla attempt in international waters off Greece led to the arrest of two activists, Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Avila, and their expulsion to Europe. Yet, Israeli forces continue to intercept and disrupt aid delivery attempts to Gaza





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Gaza Aid Flotilla Israeli Forces Benjamin Netanyahu Turkey Violent Turkish Groups Mavi Marmara IHH Designated Terrorist Organization International Waters

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