Latest efforts to have Ramaphosa removed from office as MK Party writes to National Assembly Speaker

MK Party requests a motion of no confidence against the President to be heard in Parliament, following a Constitutional Court ruling on the Section 89 panel report and efforts to impeach President Ramaphosa for alleged theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm.

The National Assembly Speaker, Thoko Didiza , will have to now consider the latest attempts to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa , with the main opposition party, MK, writing to her on Saturday to demand a motion of no confidence in the President.

It follows a recent Constitutional Court ruling stating that Parliament's decision not to adopt the Section 89 panel report on the Phala Phala scandal was irrational. The MK Party wants a secret ballot vote on the motion, but Speaker Didiza must confirm whether the motion will proceed in Parliament. President Ramaphosa is expected to face an impeachment inquiry into the theft and alleged cover-up of foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in 2020





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Thoko Didiza MK Party Section 89 Panel Report Phala Phala Scandal President Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala Farm Foreign Currency Theft Constitutional Court Motion Of No Confidence Impeachment Inquiry

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