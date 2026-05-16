Latest developments in the South African Premiership's battle for survival ahead of the final matchday

A comprehensive analysis of the critical matches to be played over the weekend that will decide the fate of several clubs in the South African Premiership, including those playing for a spot in the Caf Confederation Cup in the upcoming season.

Glody Lilepo was both a hero and villain for Kaizer Chiefs as he scored a winner but received a red card immediately afterwards as Chiefs beat AmaZulu FC 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in their penultimate Betway Premiership fixture.

Seconds after scoring Lilepo was red-carded for pulling out his shirt while celebrating after already being on a yellow card. The win took Amakhosi’s points to 54 as they cemented their third place which qualifies them for a spot in the Caf Confederation Cup season.

There was no rush between these two sides to win this match as AmaZulu were also looking to consolidate their fourth position and were helped in keeping it by fifth-placed Sekhukhune United playing to a 1-1 draw away to Richards Bay United at Mhlathuze Stadium on Saturday. But the situation at the bottom of the log remains intense as the outcome on who will be directly relegated and which club will go to the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs by finishing 15th will only be decided on the last day of the season next Saturday.

Four teams, Chippa United, Orbit College, Marumo Gallants, and Magesi FC will only know their fate on Saturday





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South African Premiership Betway Caf Confederation Cup Final Matchday Consolidate Position Stay In PSL Relocate To NC Raid Tight Race Tight Race For Survival

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African Authorities' Use of Two Delegations for Deportation of Doctor Magudumana Challenged in Constitutional CourtThe Constitutional Court is questioning the reasons provided by South African authorities for using two delegations to deport disgraced doctor Nandipha Magudumana, who is challenging the legality of her deportation from Tanzania.

Read more »

South Africa: Why Proudly South African Clothes Are Being Made in 'Sweatshops'92% of clothing manufacturers in Newcastle do not comply with Bargaining Council rules, says the council's lawyer

Read more »

South African Rugby Star Jurenzo Pietersen Impresses in Vodacom URC MatchJurenzo Pietersen, a 22-year-old South African rugby star, put in a sparkling performance for his team against Zebre at Kings Park on Saturday. He was the standout performer in the match, crossing three times and showcasing his skills as one of South Africa’s brightest young talents.

Read more »

Colombian Leon could be trump card for Sundowns in African finalColombian striker Brayan Leon could be crucial for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League final against Moroccan visitors FAR Rabat. He has been in excellent form since joining the Pretoria club in January, scoring 11 goals in the South African Premiership and five in the Champions League. His African goals included the solitary goals in both legs of the semifinal triumph over Esperance of Tunisia. Sunset hopes to win the elite African club competition a second time and Leon, who scored a hat-trick and a brace in his last two South African league matches, will be eyeing the Golden Boot award.

Read more »