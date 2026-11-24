Orlando Pirates scored two late goals through Boitumelo Radiopane and Bheki Mabuza to secure a 2-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows, moving two points clear at the top of the Betway Premiership.

Orlando Pirates scored twice in stoppage time to secure a 2-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows in their Betway Premiership match at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto.

The victory lifted Pirates to the top of the standings with 28 points from 10 matches, two points ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns. Boitumelo Radiopane broke the deadlock in the 90th minute, claiming his fourth goal of the season. Bheki Mabuza then opened his account for the Soweto giants, sealing the win in stoppage time. Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou had introduced both players as substitutes earlier in the second half.

Also read Orlando Pirates Seek Top Spot in Betway Premiership Clash With Golden Arrows

Arrows Coach Returns To Orlando Stadium

Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi returned to Orlando Stadium, where he had served as assistant to Ouaddou until October. He was on course to earn a valuable away point before the late goals. Ncikazi will be disappointed with how his team conceded so late, stretching their winless league run to six matches and leaving them 11th on the table.

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Arrows started brightly and came close after a few minutes when defender Ayanda Jiyane got on the end of a corner but could not find the target. A few minutes later, Oswin Appollis mistimed a close-range effort as Pirates began to grow into the game after a slow start. Pirates suffered a blow after 14 minutes when key defensive midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi was stretchered off with an injury.

He was replaced by Bafana Bafana midfielder Thalente Mbatha, who partnered Mthetheleli Mthiyane in midfield. The first half ended 0-0 after a cagey opening period in which Pirates struggled to create incisive openings and resorted to speculative long-range efforts. Mpho Padime saw ambitious strikes repelled by Arrows goalkeeper Edward Maova, while Lebone Seema and Tshepang Moremi were wayward with their finishing. Pirates returned from the break with more purpose and pressed the Arrows defence.

Appollis and Evidence Makgopa could not find the back of the net from close range in quick succession. On the hour mark, Padime rattled the net but his effort was chalked off for offside. Down the other end, stand-in Pirates skipper Sipho Chaine was summoned into action in the 68th minute and executed a sharp stop to deny Arrows debutant Sifiso Mazibuko.

Late Goals Secure Victory For Pirates

A few minutes later, Renaldo van Neel went down in the box after a duel with the advancing Chaine, but the referee waved play on, much to the dismay of the Arrows players. Arrows were on the attack again minutes later and their quick move ended with Nhlanhla Gasa forcing a save from Chaine, who had to stretch full length to make the stop. The match looked destined for a draw before Radiopane and Mabuza produced the two late goals.

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Pirates now turn their attention to the group stages of the CAF Champions League. They travel to Simba SC of Tanzania, which is coached by South African Steve Barker and features familiar faces in Neo Maema and Rushine de Reuck. Pirates are not in league action this weekend. Sundowns could overtake Pirates if they beat Kruger United at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday.

Arrows, meanwhile, return to official action early next month against Kruger United at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, where Ncikazi will be eager to mastermind his first victory since returning to Abafana Bes'thende and end their winless streak. Pirates lineup: Chaine, Sigomoshe (Selepe 65'), Seema, Zulu, Ndaba, Mthiyane, Mokobodi (Mbatha 16'), Padime (Mabuza 79'), Appollis, Moremi (Ngwato 65'), Makgopa (Radiopane 65').

Arrows lineup: Maova, Jiyane, Maluleke, Mabaso, Shezi, Msomi (Zwane 66'), Maxwele, P. Khumalo (Mazibuko 46'), Sithole (Karelse 67'), Van Neel (T. Khumalo 67'), Dion (Gasa 67').