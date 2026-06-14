The late King Makhosoke II Mabhena was a dedicated leader who played a leading role in preserving Ndebele culture through annual cultural events aimed at promoting social cohesion and nation-building. He was a strong advocate for cooperation between government and traditional leadership. The late King Makhosoke II is being remembered as a champion of rural development. During his reign, the king also founded the Forum of Majesties in South Africa, where he served as chairperson until his passing. For his passion for education and service to communities, a local school in KwaMhlanga was named in his honour - King Makhosoke II Secondary School. The late monarch is being remembered for his love for his people, his sacrifice, and his determination to preserve Ndebele history and culture for future generations.

Late King Makhosoke II Mabhena was a dedicated leader who played a leading role in preserving Ndebele culture through annual cultural events aimed at promoting social cohesion and nation-building.

He was a strong advocate for cooperation between government and traditional leadership. The late King Makhosoke II is being remembered as a champion of rural development. During his reign, the king also founded the Forum of Majesties in South Africa, where he served as chairperson until his passing. For his passion for education and service to communities, a local school in KwaMhlanga was named in his honour - King Makhosoke II Secondary School.

The late monarch is being remembered for his love for his people, his sacrifice, and his determination to preserve Ndebele history and culture for future generations. Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Sunday deliver the eulogy at the Special Official Funeral Service of the King of the AmaNdebele waKwaManala nation, Makhosoke the Second. The Presidency says in a statement that King Makhosoke was dedicated to the empowerment of rural communities and strengthening the relationship between government and traditional leadership.

Tomorrow, I will deliver a Eulogy at the Special Official Funeral service of the late His Majesty King Makhosonke II, King of the amaNdebele nation at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, KwaMhlanga Mpumalanga Province. The late King Makhosoke II Mabhena speaks at 45th Annual King Silamba Commemoration held at the KoMjekejeke Cultural Heritage Village, April 2026.

The late King Makhosoke II is being remembered for his dedication to the preservation of Ndebele culture and his efforts to promote social cohesion and nation-building. His Majesty also founded the Forum of Majesties in South Africa, where he served as chairperson until his passing. For his passion for education and service to communities, a local school in KwaMhlanga was named in his honour - King Makhosoke II Secondary School.

The late monarch is being remembered for his love for his people, his sacrifice, and his determination to preserve Ndebele history and culture for future generations. The late King Makhosoke II Mabhena was a dedicated leader who played a leading role in preserving Ndebele culture through annual cultural events aimed at promoting social cohesion and nation-building. He was a strong advocate for cooperation between government and traditional leadership.

The late King Makhosoke II is being remembered as a champion of rural development. During his reign, the king also founded the Forum of Majesties in South Africa, where he served as chairperson until his passing. For his passion for education and service to communities, a local school in KwaMhlanga was named in his honour - King Makhosoke II Secondary School.

The late monarch is being remembered for his love for his people, his sacrifice, and his determination to preserve Ndebele history and culture for future generations. The late King Makhosoke II Mabhena speaks at 45th Annual King Silamba Commemoration held at the KoMjekejeke Cultural Heritage Village, April 2026. The late King Makhosoke II is being remembered for his dedication to the preservation of Ndebele culture and his efforts to promote social cohesion and nation-building.

His Majesty also founded the Forum of Majesties in South Africa, where he served as chairperson until his passing. For his passion for education and service to communities, a local school in KwaMhlanga was named in his honour - King Makhosoke II Secondary School. The late monarch is being remembered for his love for his people, his sacrifice, and his determination to preserve Ndebele history and culture for future generations





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