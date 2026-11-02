IEC Apologises as Late Ballot Deliveries Delay Special Voting at 217 Cape Town Stations

A delay in delivering special vote ballots prevented 217 voting stations in the Cape Metro from opening on time on the first day of special voting, prompting an apology from the Western Cape IEC. More than 2.6 million special votes have been approved nationwide.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa in the Western Cape has apologised after delays in the delivery of special voting ballots prevented 217 voting stations in the Cape Metro from starting special voting on time.

At 08:00 on Monday, 2 November, the affected stations had been unable to begin as scheduled. Western Cape Chief Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse said the delay was unforeseen. He said the commission and the printing company contracted to produce the ballots had made their best efforts, but the delivery of special vote ballots in some areas was late. Hendrickse stressed that the situation was changing as voting stations began opening once ballots arrived.

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Delays Affect Cape Metro Voting Stations

He described it as a fluid situation, with stations opening as ballots are received. He also assured citizens that all security measures were in place for the transport and delivery of the special vote ballots. The IEC confirmed that the delays affected the Cape Metro, while voting stations in the outer regions of the Western Cape were operating smoothly. No problems were experienced in the outlying areas of the province.

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Hendrickse apologised to voters affected by the disruption. He added that the commission remained committed to ensuring that everyone whose special vote application had been approved could cast their ballot. It is our intention to honour our mandate and make sure every voter exercises their democratic right to cast their vote, he said. The special voting period takes place on Monday, 2 November, and Tuesday, 3 November, ahead of the main Local Government Election on Wednesday, 4 November.

More than 2.6 million special votes have been approved. Special votes cater for registered voters who may be unable to reach their voting stations because of physical infirmity or disability. They also cater for voters who will not be available to vote at their registered voting stations on Election Day. On Monday, several reports were received of voters who turned up early to vote only to find that no ballot papers had been received at their voting stations.

IEC Commits To Approved Special Voters

The delays were widespread across the metro. The IEC has committed to fulfilling its obligation to ensure that approved special voters have an opportunity to cast their ballots over the two-day period. The commission said it would work to make sure every approved special voter could vote. Voting stations will open when ballots are delivered, according to the provincial electoral officer.

The commission said the situation was being monitored as deliveries continued through the day.