LATAM Airlines to Launch Direct Cape Town to São Paulo Flights in July 2026

LATAM Airlines is set to begin a nonstop service between Cape Town and São Paulo starting July 2, 2026, offering South African travelers a direct link to Brazil and onward connections across South America. The route will operate three times weekly and coincides with expanded services from Emirates and Qatar Airways to Cape Town.

South Africa ns dreaming of visiting Brazil will soon have a much easier way to get there. From July 2026, travellers will be able to fly directly from Cape Town to São Paulo , thanks to a new route launched by LATAM Airlines.

The new service will create a non-stop connection between South Africa and Brazil, making travel between the two countries faster and more convenient. It will also give travellers easier access to destinations across South America. According to Time Out Cape Town, LATAM Airlines will launch its new direct route between Cape Town and São Paulo on 2 July 2026. The airline originally planned to start the service in September, but it has moved the launch date forward by two months.

The route will operate three times a week between Cape Town International Airport and São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport. The new flight offers South Africans a direct way to reach Brazil without having to travel through Johannesburg, Luanda, Europe or the Middle East first. For many travellers, this will save time and make planning a trip to South America much easier.

São Paulo is Brazil's largest city and serves as LATAM Airlines' main hub, which makes it a gateway to many other destinations across South and Central America. But it is also a destination worth exploring on its own. Food lovers will enjoy traditional Brazilian barbecue, fine dining restaurants and vibrant street food markets. Tourists can relax at nearby beaches like Santos or visit tropical islands along the São Paulo coastline.

Beyond São Paulo, Brazil offers endless experiences for travellers. Visitors can explore the Amazon rainforest through jungle tours, river cruises and opportunities to see incredible wildlife. In Rio de Janeiro, tourists can relax on Copacabana Beach, ride the cable car up Sugarloaf Mountain, and visit the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. The new LATAM route is part of a growing number of international flight options for Cape Town travellers.

In addition, just two days before LATAM begins its service, Emirates will introduce a third daily flight between Dubai and Cape Town from 1 July 2026. The route will be operated using the airline's next-generation Airbus A350 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways is also expanding its operations. From 16 June 2026, the airline will increase its Doha-to-Cape Town service from seven flights per week to as many as 10 weekly flights





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