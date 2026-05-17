Last Rwandan Genocide Fugitive Felicien Kabuga Dies in Custody

Felicien Kabuga, a former businessman and radio station owner suspected of promoting hate speech and helping arm ethnic Hutu militias during the Rwandan genocide, has died in custody. He was among the last fugitives sought over the genocide, in which over 800,000 people were killed.

Eric Emeraux, head of the Gendarmerie's Central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity, announced that Felicien Kabuga, a suspected perpetrator of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, has died in custody.

Kabuga was arrested in France and extradited to The Hague. Due to dementia, he was ruled unfit to stand trial and deemed too ill to return to Rwanda. He was among the last fugitives sought for the genocide, resulting in the deaths of over 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus. The Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals, which oversees cases from the former UN tribunals for Rwanda and Yugoslavia, ordered an inquiry into his death





SABC News Online / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Deaths Rwandan Genocide

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Here's the Orlando Pirates lineup which last won the leagueOut of the players who won the league for Orlando Pirates against Golden Arrows, only Thabo Matlaba is still active.

Read more »

Rwandan Poet Unleashes Rap Challenging Heads of State at AfCFMEI Investment SummitA Rwandan poet, singer, and social justice activist opened the AfCFMEI Investment Summit with a powerful rap, urging leaders to take charge of their continent and define their engagement with global markets. She emphasized the size and potential of African economies, calling for leaders to unite forces and seize opportunities for growth and development.

Read more »

Man City will use FA Cup glory for last title pushPep Guardiola hopes Manchester City's FA Cup final victory against Chelsea can help propel them to a miraculous Premier League title triumph.

Read more »

Chelsea Appoints Xabi Alonso As Manager, To Shed Last Coach's Shade, New Era BeginsChelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Manager of the Men’s Team with Alonso being the latest coach tasked with turning around the club's fortunes. Despite huge investment in the transfer market, Chelsea have now gone eight seasons without a domestic trophy.

Read more »