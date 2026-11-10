Last-gasp Mbonambi try gives Springboks 29-26 win over France in Paris

Replacement hooker Bongi Mbonambi scored a try four minutes after the final hooter to lift South Africa to a 29-26 victory over France at Stade de France in 2018.

Replacement hooker Bongi Mbonambi scored a last-gasp try four minutes after the final hooter to give the Springboks a 29-26 win over France at Stade de France in 2018.

Winger Sbu Nkosi scored South Africa's other try, with flyhalf Handre Pollard converting both and landing five penalties. That dramatic finish headlines a retrospective of notable South African sporting moments on November 10. The list spans more than a century, from cricket to rugby, athletics, boxing, football and gymnastics. In 1902, Jimmy Sinclair scored 104 in South Africa's follow-on innings of 225 in the third and final Test against Australia at Newlands.

Also read Springboks chase 10th Paris win against France at Stade de France

Nearly nine decades later, in 1991, South Africa's cricketers played their first official ODI, taking on India in a three-match series to mark their return to international competition. The hosts won the toss at Eden Garden in Kolkata and put South Africa in to bat first. Kepler Wessels top-scored with 50 off 95 balls and Adrian Kuiper added 43 from 64 deliveries as South Africa made 177/8 in 47 overs.

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Allan Donald struck early, reducing India to 3/2 as he dismissed their four top batsmen, including top-scorer Sachin Tendulkar (62). But India romped to victory by three wickets with 38 balls remaining. Donald took 5/29. A total of 11 players made international debuts that day - one Indian and 10 South Africans.

Wessels had already been capped for Australia. Also in 1991, Tidimalo Jerry Modiga won the inaugural Soweto Marathon, crossing the line in 2hr 25min 26sec to pocket the R5,000 first prize. Beauty Mtshali of Golden Reef won the women's race only to be disqualified for excessive assistance getting across the line, which gave Cheryl Davids the victory. A total of 676 runners completed the race.

Initiated by the Sowetan newspaper as part of its nation-building campaign, the race quickly attracted attention and went on to become the biggest one-day road race in the country. In 2000, Hawk Makepula suffered his first professional defeat as he lost on points to Irene Pacheco in Las Vegas for the vacant IBF flyweight title.

A year later, Shaun Bartlett scored in the second half to give Bafana Bafana a 1-0 win over an under-strength Egypt side in a friendly at Johannesburg Stadium. Making his debut that day was defender Mbulelo Oldjohn Mabizela, a future captain of the national team. Also in 2001, winger Pieter Rossouw scored South Africa's only try as they went down 10-20 to France in their opening match of the end-of-year tour at Stade de France.

In 2002, Andrew Hall took 3/1 as the Proteas bowled out Sri Lanka for 130 to win the first Test at the Wanderers by an innings and 64 runs. Jacques Kallis had top-scored with 75 in South Africa's knock of 386.

South Africa Cricket Wins Against Sri Lanka And New Zealand

In 2007, Hashim Amla, resuming on 85, scored an unbeaten 176 and Jacques Kallis, 76 overnight, made 186 as South Africa declared on 422.3, setting New Zealand a target of 531 runs to win the first Test at the Wanderers. In 2008, JP Duminy scored an unbeaten 111 off 87 balls to lead the Proteas to a 212-run win over Zimbabwe in the second and final ODI at Centurion, taking the series 2-0.

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South Africa posted 331/5 before bowling out the visitors for 119. Charl Langeveldt, Albie Morkel and Roelof van der Merwe took three wickets each. In 2009, JP Duminy again scored an unbeaten 111 from 87 balls as the Proteas total 331/5 to beat Zimbabwe by 212 runs in the second and final ODI at Centurion, taking the series 2-0.

In 2011, Vernon Philander took 5/15 as South Africa bowled out Australia for 47, leaving their batsmen a target of 236 to win the first Test at Newlands. In 2012, scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar scored the only try of the match as the Springboks won their end-of-year tour-opener against Ireland 16-12 at Lansdowne Road. Flyhalf Patrick Lambie added the conversion and three penalties.

In 2013, Bianca Zoonekynd became the first woman to complete a triple back somersault during competition, while doing the double mini at the trampoline world championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. In 2017, Bafana Bafana's hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia went up in smoke after they were beaten 0-2 by Senegal at the Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane.

Recent Rugby And Cricket Results From 2023 To 2024

In 2020, Kagiso Rabada dismissed Kieron Pollard in the IPL final to finish the season as the top wicket-taker on 30. His Delhi Capitals lost to the Mumbai Indians by five wickets. In 2023, Rassie van der Dussen made an unbeaten 76 as South Africa beat Afghanistan by five wickets in their World Cup ODI at Ahmedabad. In 2024, Makazole Mapimpi scored two tries as the Springboks beat Scotland 32-15 in their tour opening at Murrayfield.

Thomas du Toit and Jasper Wiese also dotted down. Also in 2024, Tristan Stubbs scored an unbeaten 47 as the Proteas, needing 125 to win, beat India by three wickets in the second T20 at St George's Park to draw level at 1-1 in the four-match series.