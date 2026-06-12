Larin's Substitute Heroics Earn Canada Dramatic Draw Against Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup Opener

Substitute Cyle Larin scored a late equalizer as Canada fought back from a first-half deficit to draw 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in a thrilling Group B match at the 2026 World Cup. Jovo Lukic scored his first international goal for Bosnia, but Canada's relentless pressure, despite poor finishing, was rewarded when Larin delivered in the closing stages.

In an electrifying Group B opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , co-hosts Canada faced Bosnia and Herzegovina in a match that promised high stakes and delivered relentless drama.

The Bosnians struck first in the 21st minute when Jovo Lukic capitalized on a well-worked corner, steering home a flick-on to score his maiden international goal and silence the home crowd. Canada, spurred by the vocal support, responded with waves of attacks but were repeatedly denied by last-ditch defending and, at times, the woodwork.

Richie Laryea came closest in the 53rd minute, his powerful effort seemingly destined for the net until Sead Kolasinac made a miraculous clearance, heading the ball off the crossbar and to safety. The Canadians continued to press, delivering a barrage of crosses and creating numerous clear chances, yet they struggled with precision in the final third as Bosnia's resolute defense held firm.

The tension mounted until the 71st minute when substitute Cyle Larin, introduced to freshen the attack, rose highest to meet a pinpoint delivery and thumped a header past the Bosnian goalkeeper, securing a hard-earned 1-1 draw. The result leaves both teams with a point each in a tightly contested group, but the match will be remembered for Canada's perseverance and Larin's clutch performance under immense pressure





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Canada Bosnia And Herzegovina World Cup Group B Cyle Larin Jovo Lukic Richie Laryea Sead Kolasinac Soccer Football Draw Equalizer Substitute

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