Lani Pallister Sweeps Distance Events at Australian Swimming Trials; Sets Sights on Commonwealth Games and Pan Pacs

Lani Pallister completed a distance freestyle triple at the Australian swimming trials, winning the 1500m after earlier victories in the 400m and 800m. Her performances, including a personal best in the 200m, highlight her emergence as a world-class swimmer ahead of the Commonwealth Games and Pan Pacific Championships.

Australian swimmer Lani Pallister delivered a dominant performance at the national trials, securing victory in the 1500-meter freestyle after already claiming wins in the 400m and 800m events during the week.

Her exceptional performances throughout the trials have positioned her as a key contender for both the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Irvine, California. Pallister expressed her excitement about the upcoming international competitions, stating she felt great during the meet and is eager to compete against swimmers from Britain, the United States, and Canada.

Her rise has been notable over the past 18 months, stepping into a leading role following the retirement of Ariarne Titmus. In addition to her distance events, Pallister also impressed in the 200m freestyle, finishing second to Olympic champion Mollie O'Callaghan with a personal best that matches Canadian prodigy Summer McIntosh as the fifth fastest time ever recorded by a woman. She also achieved a sub-four-minute swim in the 400m freestyle and won the 800m convincingly.

The trials also saw other standout moments: Ben Armbruster caused an upset by narrowly defeating favorites Cameron McEvoy and Kyle Chalmers in the 50m butterfly. World champion Meg Harris claimed the 50m freestyle in a world-leading time of 24.08, with Shayna Jack finishing second. O'Callaghan withdrew from the 50m after her strong performances in the 100m and 200m freestyle. Harris, who placed second to O'Callaghan in the 100m, was pleased with her execution.

In the medley events, William Petric won the men's 400m in 4:11.04, while Jenna Forrester took the women's race in 4:31.47, a time second only to McIntosh's world-leading mark this year





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lani Pallister Australian Swimming Trials Commonwealth Games Pan Pacific Swimming Championships Mollie O'callaghan Meg Harris Ben Armbruster Ariarne Titmus Summer Mcintosh Freestyle Cameron Mcevoy Kyle Chalmers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

McKeown eyeing world record after sizzling at Australian trialsWorld record holder Kaylee McKeown powered through a scorching 200m backstroke on Thursday to complete the 50-100-200 sweep at the Australian trials, while Kyle Chalmers blazed to victory in the 100m freestyle.

Read more »

Kaylee McKeown and Kyle Chalmers Shine at Australian Swimming TrialsKaylee McKeown completed a backstroke sweep and Kyle Chalmers won the 100m freestyle at the Australian trials qualifying for the Commonwealth Games and Pan Pacific Championships.

Read more »

Larkham to coach Australia A alongside Wallabies' SchmidtDeparting Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt will remain an integral cog in Australian rugby after agreeing on Friday to be part of an Australia A coaching setup led by the Brumbies' Stephen Larkham.

Read more »

O'Callaghan and Harris Secure Commonwealth Games and Pan Pacific Spots; Short Completes Freestyle Sweep at Australian TrialsAt the Australian swimming trials, Mollie O'Callaghan and Meg Harris claimed the top two spots in the women's 100m freestyle, securing selections for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Pan Pacific Championships. Sam Short completed an impressive freestyle sweep by winning the 1500m freestyle. Other notable performances included Zac Stubblety-Cook winning the men's 200m breaststroke.

Read more »